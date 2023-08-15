When Joaquín Moreno was presented as the final technical director of the Blue Cross Celestial MachineAfter thanking the board of directors for the trust they had given and assuring that they would make the most of this opportunity, they began to talk about football and declared the following:
“It is necessary for a striker to arrive. There is Diber Cambindo and if not, we will use a player from the U-23, let’s hope that striker arrives”
– Joaquin Moreno.
There was talk that the Spanish-Brazilian signing Willian José had not yet fallen completely. That Betis de Sevilla still had him? Yes. That the Chilean Pellegrini wasn’t even aware that the cement workers were interested in his player? Also. But the chance was active… or so it was said.
However, soon the possibility vanished, and Cruz Azul had to turn elsewhere. The name of Michael Santos, at that time a player for Talleres de Córdoba, in Argentina, sounded like one of the possibilities for the sky-blue attack. However, the player’s option A was always Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, where Andrés Fassi (president of Talleres) acts as adviser, so the transfer ended at the border and not in the capital.
And while all this was happening, Augusto Lotti finalized his move to Lanús in Argentina. So Joaquín Moreno and his coaching staff had to resort to plan B: take a boy from the quarry and raise him to the first team.
The options were: Maximiliano Reyes, Armando Maya and Bryan Gamboa. Being the latter the one chosen to command the attack of the Cruz Azulinos, in the face of disbelief, and why not say so? annoyance from the fans of the Machine, who have nothing against the boy, but who definitely do not agree that a position as important as the forward ends up in the hands of a player with no experience yet in the maximum circuit.
