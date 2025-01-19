FC Barcelona left the Coliseum unhinged: despite taking the lead with a goal from Koundé eight minutes into the match, they were not able to pierce David Soria’s goal again to break the tie that Maura Arambarri had put on the scoreboard before of rest. As the minutes passed, the game heated up and ended with Gavi facing the blue players.

The Los Palacios midfielder received a push around the 55th minute, with the score at 1-1, and he scrambled to go after the author. “Who are you? Who are you?”he said rudely to Yellu, even going so far as to confront him. “You’re terrible, come on! Wake up! “You’re terrible!” he yelled at him right after as he left.

But the Barça footballer’s rudeness to Getafe and his players did not stop there. “Gavi has told us ‘Go Second, Go Second'”revealed after the game Juan Iglesias, full back of the azulón team, before the microphones of Play Time of the Cope Chain.

“On top of that he covered his mouth; I told him that If he was too old to say it, he should take his hand off.“added the Valladolid defender, who made clear the reason for his rival’s attitude. “It is what makes them most angry, that they never take the three points from here.”

And it is that Barça He could only add one during his visit to the Coliseumwhich he knows little about in the fight for the League after Atlético de Madrid’s failure against Leganés, and leaves the assault on the leadership of Real Madrid on a plate, which this Sunday hosts Las Palmas at the Bernabéu.