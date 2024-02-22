President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed that he awaits the publication of The New York Times, on the investigation of the United States government about the alleged participation of drug trafficking in his 2028 campaign, and in which his children are involved.

In his morning press conference, in National Palace, The president issued an “ultimatum” from the American newspaper, which sent him a questionnaire with questions about the investigation by the government of that country.

The Chief Executive took the opportunity to complain to the United States government for interfering in the affairs of other legally constituted countries.

“They say, the United States government is doing the investigation, or did the investigation. Let's see, who was it? The Department of Justice, the Department of State, the CIA, the DEA, on whose behalf?” he questioned. Lopez Obrador.

“Because, let's see, with what right do they investigate a legal, legitimately constituted government of an independent country?”

Is there perhaps one government of the world?, criticized López Obrador. Isn't each country independent and sovereign? What authorizes a country to interfere in the internal life of another? Furthermore, it authorizes him to carry out espionage, because it is not even intelligence.

The President stated that there is cooperation with the United States, because there has to be, but not subordination, “nor interventionism, and this has to be very clear,” he pointed out.

The head of the Executive demanded that Mexico's foreign policy be respected, which is established in the Constitution in article 89.

The president asserted that before the presidents of Mexico were like employees of foreign governments, obedient, eager, and submissive.

“The relationship with President (Donald) Trump seemed extraordinary to me, because it was thought that he was going to dominate us, no. He behaved respectfully,” said López Obrador.

The man from Tabasco said that with Joe Biden, the president of the United States himself has said on several occasions that the relationship must be on an equal footing, and described him as a very respectful person, like his team.

“I would even say that Ambassador Ken Salazar. But suddenly things come out, because there is inertia. Remember how it was before, since (Carlos) Salinas, they had all the foreign correspondents under their control,” he warned.

López Obrador mentioned that the foreign correspondents had Enrique Krauze, Héctor Aguilar Camín and Jorge Castañeda as a reference to obtain information, it was a circle, he said.

He noted that award-winning journalist Tim Golden, author of the article published in ProPublica about the DEA investigation, was a correspondent for The New York Times during Caros Salinas' time.