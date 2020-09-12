One of the most common signs of pregnancy is vomiting. About 70 percent of pregnant women have vomiting and nausea. However, some women may have this problem for a full nine months.

Let us know when the vomiting starts in pregnancy and what are the home remedies to stop the vomiting?

Is it normal to reverse pregnancy

Yes, it is normal for pregnancy to reverse. It is also known as Nozia and Warming in Pregnancy (NVP) and the exact cause has not been known. According to one theory, this happens due to hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy.

At any time of the day or night, pregnant women may have NVP problems. Although, most women have this problem only till the first trimester of pregnancy, but in some cases this problem can also remain till the third trimester.



When does vomiting in pregnancy start

Pregnant women experience vomiting from the fourth to the sixth week of the first trimester. At this time implantation in the uterus is completed. Complaints of vomiting may also end when the initial three months are over. If your problem has increased instead of decreasing, then it is called hypermesis gravidarum. This is a serious condition, but if a pregnant woman is not showing signs of vomiting then there is no reason to panic.

Why is pregnancy in reverse

Hormones fluctuate a lot during pregnancy and can cause vomiting. It is believed that vomiting occurs due to increase in pregnancy hormone estrogen. At the same time, the reverse can be triggered even if the pregnant woman takes too much stress.

The digestive system of a pregnant woman also becomes weak, due to which they have difficulty in digesting more heavy things. There is a possibility of reverse in this also.



What to do if you have vomiting in pregnancy

Eat toast, cereal etc. for breakfast in the morning. At the same time, eat cheese or high protein snack before bed at night. Drink fresh fruit juice and water throughout the day. Do not make the mistake of drinking more water or juice at one go.

Eat a little food or snacks every two to three hours. Avoid eating too much at one go. Avoid eating things with strong aroma.

Home remedies to reverse

With the help of some home remedies, the problem of pregnancy reversal can be controlled.

ginger tea : Ginger tea prevents vomiting and improves digestion and reduces acidity. You can also chew a piece of ginger.

Orange : Oranges contain citric acid, which is cured by smelling nausea. You can also drink orange juice or sniff it.

Oranges contain citric acid, which is cured by smelling nausea. You can also drink orange juice or sniff it. lemonade: Lemon is rich in minerals and also has the ability to prevent nausea and vomiting in pregnancy.