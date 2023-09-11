The political summer recess is a period for politicians to rest, reflect and visit ‘ordinary people’ in the country. But then the Rutte IV cabinet fell on the last day of the parliamentary year. And with early elections approaching, the recess turned into an unexpected marathon for many.

This is how it happened that for the first time in party history, the CDA election program was written largely outside the Netherlands – from holiday addresses in the United States, Austria and Germany, says Limburg councilor Ralph Diederen. This year he led the CDA writing team. More than five hundred emails from companies and institutions found their way to his inbox, all proposals and ideas for the new party program. Diederen’s team had just five weeks to develop plans for the next four years.

Political parties normally start collecting positions, ideas and plans a year before the planned quadrennial national elections. This time everything had to be done in a maximum of two months. How are election manifestos drawn up, especially when time is running out? And how do political parties deal with outside influence?

In addition to the CDA, the VVD, SP, GroenLinks-Pvda, Volt, BBB, Party for the Animals and BVNL also published their plans for the Netherlands. In most cases, party members can propose changes during specially scheduled election congresses. Of the established parties, we are still waiting for the programs of PVV, D66, ChristenUnie, Denk and SGP. The program of New Social Contract, Pieter Omtzigt’s new party, is also expected this week.

Five hundred emails

Writing committees draw on previous party political programmes, positions and vision documents. The first vision document of GroenLinks-PvdA served this summer as the basis for the joint election program that was presented last week. Organizing meetings where members can give their input was hardly an option this summer. At Volt, members could think along online, because the pan-European party prefers to collect ideas “from the bottom up”, says MP and head of the election team Marieke Koekkoek.

For outside influence, Volt uses a sanity check, she says. The first check is whether the input fits the core positions of Volt Europa, the parent party. “Shell’s positions generally do not suit Volt, and we have not been approached by them.” The election team then examines whether the proposal is in line with existing party policy.

Also read this article from 2021: ‘The lobby in The Hague must be much more honest’



The VVD writing team, led by Christophe van der Maat, has had “in-depth discussions” with employers’ organization VNO-NCW, MKB-Nederland, Bouwend Nederland and De Nederlandsche Bank, among others.

The five hundred emails to the CDA program committee were read. But the committee had little time for discussions. The party mainly spoke to professors and administrators from its own ranks. The writing team also visited the Public Prosecution Service to hear about the situation in the criminal justice chain.

Parties are quite selective in who they talk to, notes former VVD parliamentarian and lobby advisor René Leegte. “Companies are considered narrow in Dutch politics,” he says as the owner of Public Affairs, an agency that ‘translates business interests into political interests’. Leegte knows that parties such as the SP and Party for the Animals are very difficult to reach for the business community. “The more dogmatic the party, the fewer possibilities.” He thinks it’s shortsighted. “Some parties see companies as lobbyists, but not NGOs. As a result, there is no response.”

Frans Timmermans after his speech in the Caballero factory in The Hague, where he was presented as party leader for Groenlinks-PvdA.

Photo Bart Maat



‘Level playing field is essential’

Koekkoek van Volt does not immediately reject “social input” from companies. In the first week after the cabinet fall, she and the team “very consciously considered” the question of how to deal with the ideas of lobbyists. Especially when time is short, it can be tempting for political parties to copy texts from professional lobbyists literally, she says.

Lobbyists enjoy a questionable reputation. The image of shadowy men in suits who finalize mysterious deals with politicians and administrators in backrooms is persistent. “Completely unjustified,” says lobby advisor Annemarie Gehrels. “Everyone can try to get their point across, then various democratic steps can be followed,” she says, referring to internal democracy within parties and elections.

Democracy, says professor of legal philosophy Ronald Tinnevelt, is about having a political voice. “Every citizen has the right to unite and be heard.” Tinnevelt specializes in the resilience of the rule of law and political parties, and believes that they “should look very carefully at who are those who want to lobby them, but also how powerful they are.”

Farmers Defense Force was allowed to write “the entire agricultural program” of BVNL, FDF board member Sieta van Keimpema proudly told Omrôp Fryslan

He calls a level playing field essential: the more equal access to political parties for citizens, companies and social organizations, the more democratic. The parties must work on this themselves. Because access will not always be equally divided between large companies and small social lobby clubs.

Provinces and municipalities, and organized civil society – from trade unions and employers’ organizations to charities and citizen movements – are also involved in political lobbying throughout the year. Koekkoek is pleased with the input from implementation organizations. According to her, the asylum position of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) has been “very valuable” for the migration section in the Volt program. The writers of the VVD program have also spoken to the VNG, says Christophe van der Maat.

“During the Benefits Scandal you saw citizen lobbyists emerge, who speak on behalf of a larger group based on their own story and try to get things done,” recalls lobby consultant Gehrels. Kristie Rongen, a well-known victim, has been in discussions with politicians in The Hague for years and is now on the SP’s electoral list.

Chairman of the VVD election program committee Christophe van der Maat will hand over the draft election program of the VVD to the party leader on September 1 Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius.

Photo Robin Utrecht / ANP



Lobby register

BVNL leader Wybren van Haga gives ample opportunity to citizen lobbyists. He says that the Pension Voldoen Foundation has had a major influence on the pension section, thanks to Henk Krol. Not only is he in second place on the electoral list, but he is also a board member of the foundation that wants to retroactively achieve the indexation of pensions between 2008 and 2021. Farmers Defense Force has been able to write “the entire agricultural program” of BVNL, FDF board member Sieta van Keimpema (third place) recently proudly told Omrop Fryslân.

Of course there are lobbyists who operate in a shady manner, says lobby consultant Gehrels. “People who are very secretive about what they want to achieve and make deals” are old school in her opinion. Lobbyists and politicians had better be open about the contacts they have and the goals they want to achieve.

This makes collaborations possible that seemed illogical beforehand. When Gehrels was an agricultural policy officer for the GroenLinks faction twenty years ago, she had to make a lot of effort to enter into discussions with LTO Netherlands. She wanted to “reflect on our position” with the interest group. Her question: did LTO see any problems? Her calls were not answered. “They had the impression that nothing could be achieved from GroenLinks.” That has now changed. And to her relief, the young generation of lobbyists, whom she helps train at Leiden University, often opts for openness about what they want to achieve.

Volt and independent MP Pieter Omtzigt came up with an initiative memorandum last year in which, among other things, they advocate a lobby register. This is a mandatory public register for factions in the House of Representatives where contacts from and with lobbyists must be registered within three days. Whether Volt is already setting a good example and disclosing who approached them? “We wanted to do that, but it didn’t work out this time,” says Koekkoek. “But if someone asks questions [over de herkomst van een standpunt of plan]then we are open about that.”

Transparency in itself is not a silver lining, warns professor of legal philosophy Tinnevelt. “It doesn’t guarantee very much.” According to him, political parties should also think more carefully about the next step: accountability. This goes further than just telling you which interests you have listened to. “How do parties justify outside influence and what considerations have been made? That’s what it’s about.”