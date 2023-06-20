













From where to read Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba after the third season of the anime

season number 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adapted the Swordsmith Village arc which focused on the pillar of love and the pillar of mist: Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, respectively. And towards the end very important information about Nezuko’s condition was revealed.

If you want to know in which manga chapter should you continue the story, we remind you that season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adapted from chapter 100 to 127. And the information about the fourth season exposed that the arc of “Hashira’s Training” will be resumed, in other words, you should start reading from chapter 128 of the manga.

However, this arc Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It only covers nine chapters (from 128 to 139), so we could expect that the fourth season begins to introduce, in turn, the arc of “The Final Battle: Infinite Castle” which covers from chapter number 137 to 183, later we would have the final arc “The Final Battle: Dawn Countdown” Chapter Going 184 to 205.

Source: Ufotable

In any case, we are already in the final stretch of the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose original work ended in 2021 gathering 205 chapters in 23 volumes.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Which Pillars defeat the Crescent Moons?

What’s after Demon Slayer?

Koyoharu Gotoge has several works in one shot format, we present them to you below, however, they still do not have a translation:

Kagarigari (2013)

Monju Shirō Kyōdai (2014)

Rokkotsu-san (2014)

Haeniwa no Zigzag (2015)

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Short Stories (2019)- compilation of four one-shots

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)