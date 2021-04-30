In the Flamengo In the eighties he played a lanky left-handed winger who had such an ability to bend defenders with his dribbles that he was nicknamed Uri Geller. Apparently, he also stood out for another skill: he was a magician of the word. While playing the games, good old Uri Geller, broadcast his plays and dribbles, glossing his own performance on the green of Maracana, before the stunned ears of bewildered rivals. We do not know to what extent he was exaggerated to self-adjective, but they say that his chronicles Live They caused him not a few kicks (which, in any case, is a risk that every journalist must take).

This player embodied both the hero and his witness at the same time, but it is an isolated case. In general, these two facets of sport are occupied by different people. Or, if it is the same, at least at different times. Wrote the journalist Ander Izagirre that in his last active season there were several signals that told him that it was time to stop competing, including some taunts from rivals and spectators. He may not have won races, but his running times have hardened his eyes. Besides whistling the melody of Blue summer When the peloton rolled relaxed (which probably motivated his rivals to pull furiously and leave him behind), Ander Izagirre trained en route a way of seeing, a sensitivity, a love for cycling and an understanding towards the runner, which make its chronicles and reports on bicycles are real treasures.

Now just post How to win the Giro by drinking ox blood, a volume of almost five hundred pages on the Italian race that is read with the fascination with which our ancients listened to the deeds of heroes when the tribe gathered by the fire. A book full of knowledge and passion for cycling and its stories, which enhances the sport of cycling. And it is that when Ander Izagirre hung up the jersey, he won cycling.