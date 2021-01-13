The new WhatsApp privacy policy led many users to leave one of the most popular messaging services in the world and opt for other applications such as Signal, recommended by Elon Musk himself , and Telegram, the Pável Dúrov app that always emerges as the main alternative to a fall.

In fact, the Russian-origin app benefited from the latest measures of its Facebook rival, as it achieved increase 25 million users in 72 hours, thus accumulating more than 500 million users on its platform.

For those who wish to carry out this migration, certain recommendations will have to be taken into account, specifically, in what has to do between the files that can be transferred from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Stickers

One of the most popular functions of recent times in the messenger are the stickers, for this reason, it is likely that when migrating to the Russian application, users want to keep their library of images to communicate.

Although there is no specific function to achieve this, the Android operating system of cell phones allows this transition to be made by following a series of steps.

First, you must take into account that the stickers that were sent or received are stored in the internal memory of the phone, so they can be accessed from a file explorer.

To do this, you have to enter the internal storage folder of the cell phone. There, look for the folder WhatsApp> Media> WhatsApp stickers – When you have completed these steps, you will see all the stickers that you sent and received through the application.

Then you will have to find all those you want to keep and create a chat in Telegram with your number or with the contact that you are going to share them with. You can select as many as you want.

When you have the choice defined, all that remains is to press the “share” option and choose Telegram as the final destination of that sticker.

Gifs

Animated files are another classic when it comes to communicating through WhatsApp. They can be found not only in the extensive library that the app offers, but they are also often shared between chat groups.

In the same way as with stickers, Gifs are stored in the internal memory of the cell phone and are housed in a specific folder on WhatsApp.

To do this, you have to enter the phone’s file explorer and follow the path WhatsApp> Media> WhatsApp Animated Gifs. When you have completed these steps, you will see all the animated files that you sent and received through the application.

For this reason and to keep them in Telegram, if you wish, you must create a contact with your number or with the contact that you are going to share them. Then you will have to select them and hit the share button.

Contacts

With the transfer of the phone book from WhatsApp to Telegram, management is much easier. Contacts will be synced automatically when you download the Russian app from the app store, both Google Play (Android) and App Store (iPhone).

However, there is a possibility that the contacts you have on WhatsApp will have Telegram, as this will happen until they decide to change the platform.

For a week, WhatsApp users found themselves when opening the application with a message that warns them of an upcoming change in its Conditions and Privacy policy, which will take effect on February 8.

These changes refer to the data that WhatsApp collects from users and their treatment. Also to how businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats. Changes that must be accepted to continue using the app from February 8.

