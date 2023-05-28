Former Governor Mario López Valdez is looser, more relaxed. He already appears in massive public events, as recently happened at the inauguration of a commercial store in El Carrizo, or in meetings with friends, which some say is regrouping his people and attracting more. This is facing 2024 in which he is said to have offers to appear on the ballots. The latter took on more color due to the meeting he had with some PRI members in the Mochis ejido, in celebration of the ejido day. That’s why they say that Malova has something in hand. It is being verified that there is Malova for a while!

the one who was At that meeting he was the director of Tourism in the northern zone of Sinaloa, Domingo “Mingo” Vazquez. Some were surprised that he was there with Malova and the PRI members, including María Amada Sánchez Solís, Elvira Vega Audelo, among others. But not so much to others because “Mingo” Vázquez is open to relationships. And they say that he has been friends with Malova for many years, nothing more than there is no shortage of those who want to make things difficult for him with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya for the mere fact of being at the meeting where ex-governor Malova was. It will be known if this is going to have its consequence for the former candidate for mayor of Ahome.

for the antecedent What is there in ahome, very few believed in what Senator Imelda Castro expressed that they are going to apply that there will be no candidates who have a final sentence of political violence based on gender, which they have just approved by law. That was already contemplated in the past electoral process and in any case, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, was worth it because he promoted federal deputy candidates to William “Billy” Chapman and Ana Ayala Leyva. They will already bring up any argument now in 2024 to elevate them again with some other candidacy. And one of them is that the law cannot be applied retroactively. Everything can be expected in Morena, which is not very different from the PRI and the PAN, mainly.

I do not pass unnoticed that the secretary of the Town Hall, Genaro Garcia Castro, has arrived at the restaurant where Senator Imelda Castro and the general secretary of Morena Citlalli Hernández were. It is not clear what she went to because she just waved and left.

There are four officials second level in the Ahomense commune that are in “chapel”. They say that there is an open investigation against him for “leaking” information. What has not come to light is what and to whom they have provided data, but it must be something delicate because there is talk that they went to the extreme of having their cell phones searched.

Being so it is possible that they follow in the footsteps of Marco Antonio Tordecillas, who came out overnight as an adviser to Mayor Gerardo Vargas. Some say that he resigned and others that they resigned. What is true is that there is a sieve in the administration.