The face lift is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries worldwide, and it is not difficult to understand why. This procedure is considered the most effective to combat the signs of facial aging, since it not only focuses on eliminating wrinkles, but also repositions the muscles, skin and fatty tissues. The result is a comprehensive and lasting improvement in the appearance of the face.

In this episode of Corpore Sano, Dr. Jorge Planas, plastic surgeon and Medical Director of Clínica Planas, addresses a very common question about face lifting: what is the ideal age to undergo this intervention?

It is important to note that each case is unique and must be evaluated individually by a surgeon. Therefore, there is no universal answer, but we can offer a general guide.

Traditionally, after the age of 50, significant sagging of the skin usually appears, which may justify performing a facelift, with the aim of rejuvenating the face and eliminating excess skin.

However, modern techniques, such as Deep Plane or deep tissue lifting, have revolutionized the procedure. Instead of focusing solely on removing skin, these techniques reposition deeper tissues, allowing for more natural and long-lasting results. This means that younger people, even in their 40s, could be candidates if they have deep tissue relaxation, thus seeking a fresher and more rejuvenated appearance.