Da Wei is the director of the Center for Security and International Strategy (CISS) at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Well-known expert on China-US relations, The print interviewed him to better understand Beijing’s perspective on the diplomatic confrontation with Washington following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Joe Biden and Antony Blinken have repeatedly reiterated that the US administration is opposed to any unilateral effort to change the status quo on the Taiwan Strait. Could Nancy Pelosi’s trip be enough to convince China that it’s not true?

“Obviously it is not true. Nancy Pelosi is the leader of the legislative arm of the US government and paid a visit to Taiwan in an official capacity. This violates the US promise to maintain only non-institutional relations with Taiwan. A promise that the US has already broken several times ».

The White House has reminded that it cannot prevent the speaker of the House from making a trip. The US argues that China wants to change the status quo. Does not cutting communications now increase the risk of accidents?

«I believe that the White House cannot really decide the actions of the Speaker of the House, but this situation has highlighted a contradiction on the foreign policy positions between the legislative and administrative arms of the United States. The White House claims to support the One China Policy and has expressed its disapproval of Pelosi’s visit. However, the latter was able, for its personal political interests, to challenge Chinese interests and also harm American ones. Who will still want to negotiate with the US administration? After reaching a commonality of views, there is a risk that Congress will throw the consensus reached into the garbage. Interrupting communication on the dossiers, including the defense one, is inevitable. The Chinese government and the Biden administration have worked hard to reopen the communication channels, now broken by Pelosi. Without communication, the risk of accidents increases, but this is the lowest-priced response that China could have put in place. The other actions would probably have been more dangerous. We hope that the US counterpart will be able to correct the errors as soon as possible, to facilitate the fastest possible resumption of the communication channels ».

How are military exercises around Taiwan to be interpreted? Can military action be expected in the near future?

“I don’t think China really has to resort to military action. China pursues a policy of peaceful reunification and will do its utmost to achieve it. The current situation has not yet degenerated to the point of requiring the use of force by the party to bring about reunification. With the current military exercises, China’s wrath is being expressed and avoiding that there are other similar actions ».

Blinken stated that US naval vessels will continue to pass through the Taiwan Strait. What consequences can this lead to?

«US military ships have crossed the Taiwan Strait several times in the past, 9 times last year and so far 4 this year. I believe the US has a right to do so and there is no reason for Blinken to point out that ships will continue to cross the Strait as if China had not previously allowed it. Obviously, if in crossing it they enter Chinese territorial waters, they should respect the Chinese “law on territorial waters and the contiguous zone” ».

Since June, the White House has been seeking greater dialogue with China. Don’t you think that the Chinese reaction forces Biden to retrace her steps and that with a softer reaction that path could have been preserved?

“Yes, I fear the pace of bilateral contacts will have to slow down, nothing can be done about it. China hopes they will recover and so does the Biden administration. It is not China that should have chosen a softer response to protect them, it is Pelosi who should not have visited Taiwan to protect them. It was the US that provoked and China was forced to react. The Taiwan issue is China’s major national concern and is the issue that the Chinese people care most about. There is no room for compromise, China cannot sacrifice its interests on the Taiwan issue to maintain its contacts with the US ».

In Taiwan, over 80% say they want the status quo and recent years seem to show that the harder and more assertive China is, the more they distance themselves from it. Don’t you think that the exercises and other reactions of the Chinese government could create further fractures?

«I must reiterate that China’s response is an action that could not fail to be undertaken. If there was another way, we would definitely have used it. Moreover, at a superficial glance, the exercises may have increased the perplexities of the Taiwanese towards the continent but in reality, looking at the reactions of the inhabitants of the island after the exercises, they did not appear particularly worried. These measures are aimed at the US policies on Taiwan and the separatist forces on the island, absolutely not the ordinary citizens of Taiwan ”.

Why were talks with the US also cut on the climate?

«China has temporarily interrupted dialogue with the US on the climate, this does not mean that it has stopped its commitment to the fight against climate change. The overwhelming majority of China’s actions on the issue is a work it carries out on its own, it has nothing to do with the US. After Biden took office, the two sides had contacts on the climate and there was a dialogue, but no concrete results. Blinken said that US policy towards China has three aspects: opposition, competition and cooperation. China cannot let the US, unilaterally, decide in which sectors there may be cooperation and in which competition or opposition. If the US chooses to oppose China on one of the most focal issues for the latter, that of Taiwan, what is the point of continuing to cooperate in other sectors? ”.