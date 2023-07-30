In via Rosellini, headquarters of the Lega Serie A, the rule of… neutrality applies as regards cheering during the championship, but in this summer’s transfer market there are many who are hoping for “strategic” shots from our clubs. For example, the landing of Daichi Kamada at Milan, Lazio or Inter, an increasingly less concrete possibility given the choices of the three companies in midfield, would have been tremendously useful for the appeal that the Japanese would have guaranteed to our championship in the Extreme Orient. In the meantime, however, with a view to the sale of TV rights abroad beyond national borders, the landing of some US players is judged extremely positive: Weah to Juventus and Pulisic to Milan should be included in the category of already completed transfers, but two other talents from the US they could keep them company. We’re talking about Musah, who the Rossoneri have practically taken from Valencia, and Balogun, who Inter consider as an important investment for the attack despite Inzaghi asking for a first striker.