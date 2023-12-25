From “we will make noise” to “I don't like naming names”

Frederic Vasseur has obtained carte blanche from the Ferrari management to be able to carry out the purchasing campaign to the maximum during 2023 to strengthen the Maranello Scuderia on a technical level in view of the next seasons. The team principal declared in the summer that he had signed a contract “a top guy” which in all probability responds to the name of Loic Serracurrent director of Performance at Mercedes with particular experience regarding tires and suspensions, 'fundamentals' on which Red Bull is making a notable difference compared to its rivals.

Vasseur's hope was to wrest the technical director from Red Bull Pierre Waché precisely as a great friend of Loic Serra, but the transalpine renewed the contract with the Milton Keynes team which wanted to safeguard its technical heritage built patiently over the years. Regarding the nature of the single-seaters, Vasseur also emphasized the fact that the DNA of a team does not change overnight and that each car is the result of work that in terms of time periods reaches five years if not a decade. at the level of 'hereditary characteristics' attributable to the working group that led to the genesis not only of the car in question, but also of the previous ones.

At the Christmas lunch, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur returned to the topic: “We have already changed some figures, but I don't like naming names, I never have. It's not about one person though, the most important thing is the group, which I'm very happy with how it reacted during the season, including the riders. Obviously there are always changes in singles and we are making them. We are hiring a lot. In Formula 1 however, due to contracts, there is a great 'latency'. When you identify a problem and decide to hire, the chosen one comes to the team 6 or 12 months later and works on the next machine. Very often, when you make a decision, you see the impact two or three years later”.