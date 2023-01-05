The critical issues in waste disposal after the New Year, the unstable ground under the new treatment plant under construction in Scarpino, the company’s prospects and the urban hygiene tariff. These and other topics will be discussed today in the single-issue municipal council on Amiu, the first of 2023 a Palazzo Tursi. A session that had been requested by the opposition parties and which will also be followed with particular interest by the trade unions in the sector.

“In these six months – write the oppositions – despite having been requested, a council commission has never been convened on the Amiu business plan and in particular on the plant situation, on separate collection and waste disposal outside the city”.

Moreover, precisely at the end of the year, the Region requested and obtained the disposal of 7,000 tons of waste also in Emilia, in addition to those already brought to Piedmont. «It is essential that Amiu be put in a position to manage not only the collection but also the disposal of waste, through the construction of its own plants in the Scarpino pole, which interrupt the disposal outside the region, and allow the disposal in a short time of the ‘Volpara plant”, continue the opposition councilors, according to which during the sessions dedicated to the financial statements the subject of the investee companies and in particular of Amiu and Amt was treated without a real in-depth discussion on the state of health of the company accounts and perspectives. “The Municipality of Genoa does not reach the threshold of 40% (39.92%) of separate waste collection, therefore having to pay the Liguria Region a sum of 362,588 euros as a contribution due pursuant to regional law 20/2015”.

Among the documents that will be discussed, the request to Mayor Bucci to guarantee that Amiu can manage the entire waste chain, from collection to disposal with plants owned by the company, located as a priority in the municipal area. In fact, among the critical issues highlighted by the unions there are also the many outsourcing that would have been decided by the company in recent years.

Amiu’s future remains closely linked to the situation of the plants, primarily the one under construction in Scarpino (with heavy delays) for mechanical and biological treatment. But also the possibility of building a waste-to-energy plant in Liguria to burn the unsorted fraction, a possibility that the Region is looking at with growing interest.