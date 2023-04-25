Our correspondent reported that Ukraine announced the evacuation of 138 of its citizens from Sudan, including 35 women and 12 children.

According to the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, most of the evacuees are Ukrainian citizens, mostly aviation professionals including pilots, technicians and their family members.

They were living in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and citizens of Georgia and Peru were evacuated in the same process as the Ukrainian citizens.

The evacuation was carried out by the Ukrainian military intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is not clear how or where the Ukrainian nationals were transferred, given that Ukrainian airspace has been closed since the outbreak of the war on February 24, 2024.

To travel abroad, Ukrainians depend on trains and other means of land transport that take them to neighboring countries such as Poland and then to the rest of the world.