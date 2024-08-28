EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Kingo is a company that replaces candles, kerosene and firewood with solar-powered lamps. Eleven years ago, Juan Fermín Rodríguez, a young Guatemalan business administrator and entrepreneur, founded this company with the intention of providing light in the most remote places in the country. It began in the departments of Alta Verapaz and Petén, both in the north of Guatemala, which at that time were the areas with the least electrical coverage. The project worked and little by little it expanded to other areas. Now, with a new administration, the company has been implementing internet service for a year and a half.

Juan Ordóñez is the current CEO of the company. After Rodríguez retired, this Guatemalan who had spent much of his life outside the country decided to return to lead the venture. Ordóñez studied and graduated in Law at Stanford University in the United States. There, he began his career in investment banking on Wall Street and also worked at a company where he was in charge of the energy area for Latin America and learned about capital raising. Later, he moved to Spain, where he managed a renewable energy company, and, after 10 years in Europe, he returned and joined Kingo.

“What (Juan Rodriguez) saw in the field was the need to bring energy because there was no solution close by for the network to reach these communities. So he came up with this idea and we started. The company is a startup technology, that is, it raises venture capital in international markets and that is how it funds its growth,” Ordóñez explains to América Futura in his office in Guatemala City.

The system they promote is designed to store and channel energy so that it works like a traditional grid. To do this, they use solar panels, lithium batteries, electronic circuits, converters and a software which allows them to manage and control everything remotely. The service options range from the most basic, 15 watts, which is used to light the house and connect small appliances; intermediate, which allow the use of a television and refrigerator; to the most powerful, 900 watts, which connects a computer, tablets and a whole digital team.

A Kingo worker at the company’s operations center in Santa Elena Barillas, Guatemala, on March 7, 2024. Sandra Sebastian

The new thing about Kingo is that electricity can be easily purchased at the community store, prepaid, and depending on the budget, it can be purchased by day, week (30 quetzales, equivalent to 3.88 dollars) or month (110 quetzales —14.24 dollars). The equipment, which is given to customers on loan, consists of three lights, a solar panel and a USB port to charge mobile devices and can be installed by the company’s technicians in five departments of the country. “What our client does is go to the store and the shopkeeper who has our app on the tablet or cell phone sells him time for energy use. The process is very similar to buying airtime for the cell phone. After paying, the client receives a code and the time of use of the equipment is enabled,” says Ordóñez.

In addition to providing electricity to homes, the company implemented the “cold for service” program, which consists of charging bottlers a monthly fee in exchange for keeping their freezers or refrigerators running and the product cold.

Internet, the new service

A year and a half ago, the company also entered the internet market coinciding with the arrival of Starlink in the country, with which it obtained permission to offer it in Guatemala. “We started a pilot plan that was very successful and we saw that there was a huge demand in the same communities where we provide energy. Today we are in full deployment of that project. We are currently in 50 communities and our idea is to reach 250 more by the end of this year,” says Ordóñez.

This service is controlled from a plant located on the road to El Salvador, in the southeast of the country. All the design and installation in the field was carried out by Kingo and operates on a 1,200 watt power mount.

Airtime is also purchased prepaid, just like electricity, at the village store. “This internet is sold at 4 quetzales per hour (just over 0.50 dollars), 7 quetzales per day (0.89 dollars) and 30 quetzales per week (3.85 dollars). It works like a kind of internet café where people gather around the store and can browse on their mobile phones within a radius of about 100 meters. That’s how we started. It’s a more basic service,” he says.

The plan is to install sector antennas that allow them to broadcast the signal up to a kilometer radius so that the internet signal reaches customers in their homes.

The Kingo team poses with solar energy equipment at their headquarters in Guatemala City. Sandra Sebastian

More connectivity and more services

Currently, this company, which offers basic energy, energy for businesses and satellite internet, has a presence in Petén, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Alta Verapaz and Izabal, in 700 communities, with 250,000 users. In addition, five years ago they extended their services to La Guajira, in Colombia.

Juan Ordóñez says there are more plans for growth and to diversify their services that arose after they worked with the Ministry of Education last year on a project in which they provided energy to 300 rural schools.

“We have identified 4,000 communities in the departments I mentioned alone that have neither electricity nor internet. The potential to bring education, remittance collection, online courses or financial services to these communities is enormous. That is our plan,” he concludes.