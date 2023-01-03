Here we are, the championship starts again and therefore also the whole world of fantasy football. Here are the advice of the Fantaredazione team

The wait is over. After almost two months, Serie A starts again tomorrow and with it also fantasy football. In addition to the top players, every fantasy coach tries to hit the bet and find the possible surprise of the day among the players considered second tier. So here are the 5 low cost players to be deployed in the next round of the championship.

VOYVODA (23 CREDITS) — Juric’s winger in the last few days seems to have taken over Turin’s left wing. The 9 total appearances, of which 4 as a starter, were enough to have a fantasy average well above the sufficiency (6.4) thanks also to the 3 assists provided to teammates. In this round he will face Verona, last in the standings and orphaned by Faraoni. Lazovic should act in place of the Gialloblù captain and his lack of propensity for the defensive phase is one more reason to focus on Vojvoda. Watch out for bonuses. See also From Di Lorenzo to Doig, the five defenders to bet on for the 9th day

LOVRIC (28 Credits) — The Slovenian was one of the great protagonists of Sottil’s Udinese’s excellent start to the season. A pleasant surprise for the fantasy coaches to whom he gave 1 assist and 2 goals, the last one decisive for the draw against Spezia on matchday 14. On Wednesday, at home against Empoli, Lovric will be called upon to lead his team towards the victory which, however, has now been missing for seven games. We need to start off on the right foot.

FERGUSON (25 Credits) — After a quiet start to the season, he is carving out his space through performances. In the last 5 games he has scored 3 goals and brought his fantasy average to 7.4 which makes him a certainty in fantasy football. Motta’s Bologna is well established and seems to have found the right set-up especially in midfield. The next opponent will be Roma and he – with his continuous insertions starting from the midfield – could put the Giallorossi in difficulty between the lines. See also Fantastic tips for the 26th day: watch out for Candreva, Barella and Giroud

PIATEK (37 Credits) — Salernitana clings to him to achieve salvation. At Arechi they hope to start scoring and never stop. So far there have been three calls in eleven games, with the new year we must aim to do more. In the last two games played as a starter, he has given 1 assist and 1 goal to his fantasy coaches. In Wednesday’s lunch match he will face Milan, the biggest what if of his life. He will pass in front of him, perhaps looking at Giroud’s nine, all that could have been and was not. Past. Now to be archived. All he has to do is try to confirm one of the unwritten laws of football: the ex’s goal. Furthermore, we remind you that he is the team’s penalty taker and Salernitana has won 11 of the 17 total points in the standings at home.

KOUAME (31 Credits) — Authentic surprise and bet won by Vincenzo Italiano. In the summer he seemed destined to leave, instead he amazed everyone. Full back or even central striker makes no difference: where you put him he is and he is fine. Three goals and six assists between the championship and the Conference, but only two in Serie A. We will have to reverse the trend, continuing at this pace. He didn’t go to the World Cup with his Ivory Coast, so he will be regenerated and ready to go again. Speed ​​is the strong point of the repertoire, as shown against Juventus in the first of the two goals of the season. His fantasy average is 6.7 and in the next match, at home against Monza, he will try to update the bonus box, which has been stopped for five days. He will need the contribution of the wings to make the Italian Fiorentina fly again. See also Juve, Kaio Jorge can return to Brazil: pressing Flamengo, the details

