Da Vittorio: changing of the guard in Cerea's restaurant excellence

The renowned company Da Vittorio Srl, owned by the Cerea family and famous for its prestigious three-starred restaurant in Brusaporto (Bergamo), has recently implemented an important partial and proportional split operation. Hence the creation of a new corporate entity named Gioconda Srlwhich focuses on the separation of operational activities.

As reported by Milano Finanza, the split aims to distinguish tangible activities, such as restaurant management, the production of gastronomic products and hospitality, from intangible activities, such as know-how, patents and food and wine consultancy. A significant aspect of this operation is the generational transition within the Cerea family. With the retirement of Gioconda Gritti, widow of the founder Vittorio Cerea, her children Enrico, Francesco, Alessandro and Rosella thus took on a predominant role in the company.

The distribution of shares in the new company Gioconda Srl took place proportionally: Gritti initially received 47.4% of the new company, Enrico 15.7% and the three brothers each 12.3%. However Gioconda Gritti then exercised her right of withdrawal, selling his share to his children for 3.69 million euros. The same price was also paid for the exit of his daughter Barbara, owner of approximately 11% of Da Vittorio Srl. Consequently, Enrico now owns approximately 30% of Gioconda Srl, while the three brothers together hold the remaining 70%.

The business unit transferred to the new company includes the Da Vittorio restaurant and the new Milanese restaurant “DaV”, together with all related properties, such as recipes, brands and licensing contracts, valued overall at a net asset of 3, 74 million euros. Despite this internal reorganization, Da Vittorio Srl presented solid financial results in 2022, recording growing revenues to 69 million euros, a profit of 9.2 million euros and employing 591 employees.