Milanese, 25 years old, Luca Vergallito had by now put “a stone on the dream of becoming a professional cyclist”, as he himself told the Gazzetta last December. But then thanks to the Zwift Academy, a competition on rollers that involved 160,000 cyclists, he had signed a contract for 2023 with the development section of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Mathieu Van der Poel’s team. And today in Austria Vergallito, who has a degree in motor sciences, conquered his first victories, signing the last stage and the final classification of the Oberosterreich Rundfahrt (category 2.2 competition). On the uphill finish line of Hinterstoder Hoss, Vergallito won by detachment (2” for the Spanish Cabedo, 2nd by 1” in the final standings). A great comeback for Vergallito, who before the last stage was 29th at 40” from the leader’s jersey: then he turned everything around on the last day.