The whole world is a fan of Indian cricketers. By the way, all the players spend most of their time on the playground and often stay away from home for the game. But whenever these cricketers come back, they spend a moment of peace with their family. At the same time, many of these Indian cricketers also have excellent farm houses to spend beautiful moments with their families. Due to this, in this story today, we will tell you about those players of Team India who have their own farm houses.

MS Dhoni-Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s farm house is a 20-minute drive from Ranchi city. Dhoni spends time here with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, daughter Zeeva and their dogs. Dhoni often shares pictures of his farm house with fans on social media.

Sunil Gavaskar- Former Team India player Sunil Gavaskar has a great farm house in Goa. His four-bedroom farm house has a private swimming pool, a large garden. Sunil Gavaskar often comes here to holiday with his family.

Virat Kohli- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have 35 crore apartments in Mumbai, a splendid bungalow in Delhi as well as a farmhouse in Alibaug. This farmhouse of Virat and Anushka is very beautiful.

Ravi Shastri- Ravi Shastri, coach of the Indian cricket team and former Indian cricketer, also has a farmhouse in Alibaug, just like Virat Kohli. According to sources, Ravi Shastri bought this farm house about 30 years ago.

Ravindra Jadeja- Ravindra Jadeja has a farm house in Jamnagar in addition to his 4-story bungalow. Ravindra is very fond of horse riding which he fulfills by coming here.