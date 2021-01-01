Many celebs are going to become parents in the year 2021. It includes Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Anita Hasanandani-Rohit Reddy among many others. These actresses surprised the fans by giving news of their pregnancy. Now Kalkaris are going to resonate in these celebs’ house soon.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Before going to Dubai for IPL, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had informed about becoming their parents soon. Anushka shared a photo of herself with Baby Bump and said that she is pregnant.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor is having a pregnancy period these days. She is going to be a mother for the second time. In August last year, Kareena Kapoor informed about her pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor may give birth in early February or March this year.

Anita Hasanandani and Rohit Reddy

TV actress Anita Hasanandani shared her pregnancy information with fans in October last year. He shared a video of himself and said that he is pregnant. Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy is very happy about the new guest coming to the house.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan are also going to become parents soon, although both have publicly informed about this. Some time ago a close couple of Kapal confirmed the news from Mumbai Mirror.

Janaki Parekh and Nakula Mehta

Janaki Parekh and Nakul Mehta are going to be parents for the first time. He had reported this in the last November. Janaki and Nakula are going to become parents in February this year.

Naman Shaw and Neha Mishra

A new guest is coming to the house of TV actor Naman Shaw and his wife Neha Mishra. Neha’s delivery date is not confirmed but both are going to be parents in 2021.

Aditi Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik

Aditi Shirwaikar married Mohit Malik about 10 years ago. Now both are soon to become parents for the first time. Aditi will give birth to a child in May.