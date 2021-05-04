At eight o’clock a concentration of Kevin’s friends to pay him their particular tribute of recognition and remembrance. A few minutes before the scheduled time, people were approaching to the parking lot of the covered swimming pool of Jumilla, which is precisely a few meters from the Civil Guard and Local Police Headquarters, where on Monday afternoon there were some serious altercations that ended with several destroyed patrol cars, as well as some parts of the police stations that are located on the Lorenzo Guardiola promenade. There were around 300 people who mostly wore black as a sign of mourning.

But this time everything was different, since it went from the violence of the day before to the calm and respect from the concentrates, and that they dedicated themselves to paying a joint tribute to the young man who died at dawn last Saturday. The act began with the lighting of candles that formed a heart. Other candles were also set and petals were scattered. Next, Marta Martínez, Kevin’s girlfriend, read a letter dedicated in his memory loaded with love, feelings and emotion, which concluded with the release of a large part of the attendees of balloons that filled the sky of Jumilla. Likewise, others present also read their respective letters that they were burning in a bonfire that they arranged in the center. Music was also the protagonist, and you could listen to the songs that Kevin liked the most.

Normality and good development was the predominant note and when a message starring rage arose, it was immediately silenced by Marta herself.

It should be noted that in a preventive manner the Civil Guard had been reinforced by fifty agents and almost all members of the Local Police were available. The event did not have a uniform police presence.