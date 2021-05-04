At eight o’clock a concentration of Kevin’s friends to pay him their particular tribute of recognition and remembrance. A few minutes before the scheduled time, people were approaching to the parking lot of the covered swimming pool of Jumilla, which is precisely a few meters from the Civil Guard and Local Police Headquarters, where on Monday afternoon there were some serious altercations that ended with several destroyed patrol cars, as well as some parts of the police stations that are located on the Lorenzo Guardiola promenade. There were around 300 people who mostly wore black as a sign of mourning.
But this time everything was different, since it went from the violence of the day before to the calm and respect from the concentrates, and that they dedicated themselves to paying a joint tribute to the young man who died at dawn last Saturday. The act began with the lighting of candles that formed a heart. Other candles were also set and petals were scattered. Next, Marta Martínez, Kevin’s girlfriend, read a letter dedicated in his memory loaded with love, feelings and emotion, which concluded with the release of a large part of the attendees of balloons that filled the sky of Jumilla. Likewise, others present also read their respective letters that they were burning in a bonfire that they arranged in the center. Music was also the protagonist, and you could listen to the songs that Kevin liked the most.
Normality and good development was the predominant note and when a message starring rage arose, it was immediately silenced by Marta herself.
It should be noted that in a preventive manner the Civil Guard had been reinforced by fifty agents and almost all members of the Local Police were available. The event did not have a uniform police presence.
Altered in the premises of the Local Police
The concentration of this Tuesday in Jumilla by Kevin’s friends, where some 300 people gathered, took place peacefully, but in the end a small group of exalted people entered the premises of the Local Police station and The intervention of the Civil Guard troops who traveled to the town and who were prepared in the barracks became necessary.
From there, they tried to dissolve the altercation where there were even persecutions. What seemed to be an act of remembrance and tribute to Kevin turned into a new pitched battle between the forces of public order and some young people who held out until the end in the rally held in the parking lot of the covered swimming pool in Jumilla .
The Civil Guard with numerous patrols was patrolling the entire city. Likewise, almost all of the Local Police officers were operational.
