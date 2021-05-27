For years, the city of Jos, in the center of Nigeria, was considered the epicenter of the religious tensions between Christians and Muslims, but local community leaders decided to rally their youth around a shared passion: football.

Violent clashes reached such levels that in some Christian neighborhoods the presence of Muslims was not tolerated and in Muslim areas Christians were not admitted. Thus, disputes sometimes led to a blood bath.

No gesture of trust between communities was really achieved, or appeasement actions. The clashes were almost permanent.

Until various programs were launched, promoted by community chiefs and the local government, aimed at force the meeting and the dialogue.

In search of players

Salis Muhammad Abdulsalam works towards that goal. Tour each neighborhood, each street of this city in the African country, looking for young players among twenty different communities.

The football teams that were founded in recent years with this objective have poetic and symbolic names such as FC Amor, FC Unidad or FC Perdón.

Captains of two local soccer teams in Jos, Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Recently those last two teams met in the championship final at Rwang Pam Township Stadium. In the stands a banner supported peace between communities.

“Every time they face each other, they train together, they build a little more unity and build a team spirit that attenuates rivalries and mistrust,” their coach, Salis Muhammad Abdulsalam, told the AFP agency.

For Amaechi Johnson, a Christian player from FC Paciencia, this initiative has already paid off because now he can go to the Muslim neighborhoods and even feels welcome there.

“They are places we have never been before,” he says.

Religious and political disputes

The ancient city of Jos, which was once an important tourist spot thanks to its moderate climate, is located in the geographical separation line between the Muslim north and the Christian south of Nigeria, a country of 200 million people, divided almost evenly between the two great religions.

The tensions of recent years have been exacerbated by political disputes and the struggle for access to fertile lands.

In September 2001, violent clashes escalated, leading to more than 900 dead, according to the organization Human Rights Watch.

The entrance to the city of Jos, in central Nigeria, the center of clashes between Christians and Muslims. Photo: AFP

In November 2008, the day after a general election, there were 761 deaths in violent actions and more than 300 in January 2010.

“Still a few years ago, the city was under almost daily tension. But things have calmed down for some time,” says Irmiya Werr, a member of the local government who has been in office since 2015 and who has worked for the reconciliation of the communities .

“Programs like these can help promote peace. And make it a lasting peace”, confides the official.

