The Madrid It is a train that passes, if anything, once in a lifetime. If it happens to you as a child, you run the risk of being run over in such a way that you will not recover 100% again. That is why what he is doing has so much merit Vinicius since his arrival at the club. He has had to face a costly economic operation, the mistrust of the coaches, some faces of his teammates, the suspicion of white fans and the mockery of rival fans. And he has been able to do everything based on talent and blind faith in his possibilities.

In the middle, an injury at the time he was about to take off, which slowed his progression and undermined his powerful morale. Now it is his turn to collect what has been sown and worked. His great performance before him Liverpool It has catapulted him into the best of scenarios and has definitely put his name in orbit. He’s 20 and he’s not going to plug them all in overnight for the squad, but his two fantastic goals are going to give him an invaluable boost of self-esteem.

Zidane, who has won for the cause, will serve as the perfect advisor to prevent excessive prominence from distracting him from the goal: to continue progressing until not long before becoming a benchmark footballer with an incalculable market value. For now, he has transformed ironic smiles into gestures of astonishment and admiration.

#Vini #carambola #Golden #Boy