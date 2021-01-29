The future of Gonzalo Montiel has been a subject of speculation for a long time and it is estimated that these will be decisive hours for the future of the River footballer. Although it was known that Lyon left the negotiation, the coach of Villarreal of Spain, Unai Emery, acknowledged that the right-back was offered to the club and also to other teams.

“It has been offered to Villarreal and many other clubs, it is interesting to have that option, if it is feasible or not to be able to do it. We have talked about that name but there have been no more advances on the options or not of his coming “, revealed the Spanish coach

In addition, he stressed that Montiel “is a great player, that he has been in the Argentine national team and that he is in a very important Argentine team such as River. It is true that the doors to Europe are opened by themselves, both their agent and the player and I don’t know if the club is so much, ”added the coach during the press conference prior to the League match against Real Sociedad.

Emery, who right now has the losses in defense of Mario Gaspar, Juan Foyth and Jaume Costa, who add to the absence of Alberto Moreno since September, valued the possibility of going out to seek reinforcements in the current winter market but did not want to talk about need.

“As long as there is time, it is open. We are not talking about need, we are right on the right, but if something does not come to improve us, it is not necessary. Even having exits, the market does not give you clear options, but we have not considered a player who fills us to decide to go for him. We are on it but if nothing came it wouldn’t be a problem“, he claimed.

So far, from River they have rejected an offer from France’s Olympique de Lyon because they did not approach the eight million euros that they want for the 24-year-old full-back and that they hope that this value will be the offer of the Spanish club for the 80% that belongs to River.

Meanwhile, Nuñez’s club must meet with the footballer to discuss the renewal of the contract that expires on June 30 of this year. Surely if the sale is not achieved, the signing will not be a problem and the negotiation will come to fruition, since the player’s idea is to leave money to River.