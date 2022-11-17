graphic report Miguel Angel Fernandez Javier Silles

A striker with vision of the game

With an average of almost 0.8 goals per game, Evaristo stood out in the field for his speed and great skill. Barça’s technical secretary, Josep Samitier, was responsible for his signing.

Goals in the Barcelona by season

in 1962 left Barca after refusing the passport Spanish and soon signed for Real Madrid.

was my best goal with Barça”

This was the goal that eliminated Real Madrid from the European Cup

After winning the first five European Cups, Madrid was eliminated for the first time in the top European tournament. It happened on November 23 1960, in the round of 16 against Barça. The first leg, which was played at the Bernabéu, ended 2-2. The return, at the Camp Nou, 2-1, with the remembered shot on the iron and head of Evaristo.

the brazilian flew for deflect from a head the center of olivella that the goalkeeper Vicente Train did not have time to tackle The Madrid defender married observed the play under sticks.

Pelé inherited the ’10’ that I was carrying in the canarinha. The truth is that I did not get to play the World Cup in Sweden because Barcelona prevented me”

Evaristo is the player of the Brazilian National Team who has scored the most goals in the same game in history. He was the author of 5 of the 9 goals that Brazil endorsed Colombia in March 1957.

August 23 from 1958, the father of Evaristo headed to the Brazilian magazine ‘Sportive manchete’ denying that his son was to acquire nationality Spanish In return of money.

My son retains his nationality Brazilian and I can affirm that if one day he adopts the Spanish It won’t be for money

A controversial departure from Barça

The main cause of the striker’s departure was linked to his nationality. He not only had to leave Barcelona, ​​but See also Carbonia: attempts to rape and kill the ex, a 54-year-old arrested who also lost the opportunity offered by the Federation Spanish to play the World Cup in Chile. However, he received immediately the call from Real Madrid.

Of culé star a surprise signing of Madrid

Enric Llaudet (President of Barcelona)

Evaristo Macedo (Brazilian)

In 1962, Barça already had two foreigners on their staff Y the new blaugrana president Enric Llaudet wanted sign the Uruguayan Cubilla.

The arrival de Cubilla forced to Evaristo to get nationality Spanish if I wanted stay at Barca…

26 players on the squad (2 foreigners)

…but the player felt brazilian and rejected the Spanish passport. The call from Real Madrid did not wait.

Evaristo won two Leagues with Real Madrid, the same ones he got in Barcelona.