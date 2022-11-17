graphic report
Miguel Angel Fernandez
Javier Silles
A striker with vision of the game
With an average of almost 0.8 goals per game,
Evaristo stood out in the field for his speed
and great skill. Barça’s technical secretary,
Josep Samitier, was responsible for his signing.
Goals in the Barcelona
by season
in 1962 left Barca
after refusing the passport
Spanish and soon signed
for Real Madrid.
was my best
goal with Barça”
This was the goal that eliminated Real Madrid from the European Cup
After winning the first five European Cups, Madrid was eliminated
for the first time in the top European tournament. It happened on November 23
1960, in the round of 16 against Barça. The first leg, which was played at the Bernabéu,
ended 2-2. The return, at the Camp Nou, 2-1, with the remembered shot on the iron
and head of Evaristo.
the brazilian flew for
deflect from a head
the center of olivella
that the goalkeeper
Vicente Train did not have
time to tackle
The Madrid defender
married observed
the play under sticks.
Pelé inherited the ’10’ that I
was carrying in the canarinha.
The truth is that I did not get to play
the World Cup in Sweden because
Barcelona prevented me”
Evaristo is the player
of the Brazilian National Team
who has scored the most goals
in the same game in history.
He was the author of 5 of the 9 goals
that Brazil endorsed Colombia
in March 1957.
August 23
from 1958, the father
of Evaristo headed
to the Brazilian magazine
‘Sportive manchete’
denying that
his son was to acquire
nationality
Spanish In return
of money.
My son retains his nationality
Brazilian and I can affirm that
if one day he adopts the Spanish
It won’t be for money
A controversial departure from Barça
The main cause of the striker’s departure was linked to his
nationality. He not only had to leave Barcelona, but
who also lost the opportunity offered by the Federation
Spanish to play the World Cup in Chile. However, he received
immediately the call from Real Madrid.
Of culé star
a surprise signing of Madrid
Enric Llaudet
(President of Barcelona)
Evaristo Macedo
(Brazilian)
In 1962, Barça already had
two foreigners on their staff
Y the new blaugrana president Enric
Llaudet wanted sign the Uruguayan Cubilla.
The arrival
de Cubilla forced
to Evaristo to get
nationality
Spanish if I wanted
stay at Barca…
26 players on the squad
(2 foreigners)
…but the player
felt brazilian and rejected
the Spanish passport. The call
from Real Madrid did not wait.
Evaristo won two
Leagues with Real Madrid,
the same ones he got
in Barcelona.
In 1966 Macedo hill
his stage as a player
in flamengo
Brazilian.
