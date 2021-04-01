Microsoft won a contract of almost $ 22 billion to supply augmented reality viewers HoloLens to the combat forces of the United States Army.

The technology is based on this type of viewers, initially designed to video game, the industry of entertainment and even for work and medical uses.

In fact, at the beginning of the month the company founded by Bill Gates had presented Mesh, a kind of Teams but to work with augmented reality. Its uses are very varied, but mainly they serve to connect remote computers and allow them to work in a kind of virtual reality.

Pentagon officials described the futuristic technology – what the Army calls Integrated Visual Augmentation System – as a method of increasing the information soldiers receive from the environment, as well as its ability to detect targets and hazards.

The system provides augmented reality and information on the battlefield. AFP photo

HoloLens screens allow people to view virtual images superimposed on the physical world in front of them: from holograms in virtual worlds to instructions for making repairs floating on a broken appliance.

The Army says on its website that soldiers tested the devices last year at Fort Picket in Virginia. The system could give soldiers an advantage “on the battlefields, which are increasingly urban, congested, dark and unpredictable ”.

A project that started 3 years ago

HoloLens, Microsoft’s augmented reality technology. AP Archive Photo

The Army began testing Microsoft’s system by a $ 480 million contract in 2018, and noted that the scopes could be used in both training and actual combat.

The new contract will allow Microsoft to produce units for more than 120,000 Army personnel. According to the company, the contract will represent up to $ 21.88 billion over the next decade, under a five-year base agreement that could be extended for five more.

It is unknown how this will reconcile with the defense policy initiative for $ 740 billion that Congress passed in January after overriding a veto by President Donald Trump. The proposal called for a 3% increase in pay for US soldiers, but included cuts to the visor initiative.

Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith told the Senate Armed Services Committee in February that the system could integrate thermal night vision and facial recognition to provide soldiers with “real-time analytical information” on remote battlefields.

Smith also described how the device could be used to plan a hostage rescue operation by using a building’s “digital twin”.

A group of Microsoft workers in 2019 asked the company to cancel its initial agreement with the Army, arguing that it would turn the battlefields of the real world into a video game.

Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) – An Army training exercise. AFP photo

Microsoft is among a number of tech companies that have tried to surprise the gaming world with dazzling virtual reality headsets in the past decade, though their attempts have largely failed.

In 2019, Microsoft shelved consumer applications for its second-generation HoloLens, which are the basis of the new Army devices.

It happens that they are very expensive. So, for home or entertainment use, they end up having a very small market.

Although Microsoft recently showed a way to use the goggles for fun with the hit game Pokemon Go, it primarily promotes the devices as work tools that help surgeons, factory worker crews, and others.

Some employees disappointed

A surgeon wearing Microsoft’s HoloLens at the Royal Hospital in London. Bloomberg Archive Photo

The scope is broader. First, the contract would also make use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud and give even more weight to the multinational as a large technology contractor for the Pentagon.

Microsoft managed in 2019 to snatch a million-dollar contract with the Pentagon for cloud services from Amazon, which has sued the US government for the decision, That could cost you $ 10 billion.

Second, it is not without controversy, however: some Microsoft employees have publicly lamented that developments they have worked on, such as the “HoloLens”, designed for companies and consumer electronics, have become arms services.

“Mesh”, from Microsoft, is for working in augmented reality. Allows you to work remotely and interact with holographic representations of cco-workers in real time, as well as working in three-dimensional modeling or visualizing information in an almost science fiction way.

Something far removed for many from the idea that Microsoft is applying today: that they serve for the war.

With information from EFE and AP.

SL