The first season of Halo It is now available in full on the streaming platform SkyShowtime. It is news that many lovers of the iconic sci-fi video game saga have been waiting for. Action and amazing special effects for an experience that will take your breath away. All this crowned by a cast of actors from international size. If you subscribe before April 25, you have a 50% discount forever.

The Halo universe, in detail

In the year 2552, the humans of the madrigal planet fight for independence from Earth, but a deadly confrontation with the alien alliance complicates things. Master Chief John-117 (a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier) and his Spartans join the fight. SkyShowtime invites you to immerse yourself in this exciting world that will delight those looking for a great thriller science fiction politician The producers have taken care of even the smallest detail of the universe Halo: from how the vehicles and weapons sound to how the aliens look.

The fan-favorite characters cannot be missing to accompany the Master Chief in the series. Whereas in video games we had to use the intuition, the relationships between protagonists here are much more developed and are quite complex. Ideal for confirm or deny suspicions. In addition, the series knows how to manage the tension of the viewer. It is a total bet on a fascinating world.

International-class cast

A series, to dazzle, needs actors and actresses who are up to it. Halo has world-class names in a product of maximum enjoyment for the most demanding viewers. Paul Schreiber plays the character of John-117; shabana azmi, that of Admiral; Riz-028 is played by Natasha Culzac; while Olive Grey, Yerin Ha or Bentley Kalu, they play the roles of Dr. Miranda, Kwan Ha, and Vannak-134, respectively. They complete the list of actors and actresses: Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, and Natascha McElhone.

