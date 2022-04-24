Mexico City.- A suspected assailant died this Sunday while being treated in an ambulance in the Buenavista neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. Hours prior to death was subdued and wounded with a knife by the person he tried to clear of his belongings.

The events occurred in the vicinity of the Parque de los Héroes Ferrocarrileros, located at the intersection of Javier Mina and Jesús García streets. Witnesses assure that the wounded man tried to assault a subject who would have subdued him and would have fitted him with the same weapon with which he threatened him.

After being notified of the events, the paramedics from the Red Cross mayor’s office went to the scene to try to help the wounded man, but when they tried to stabilize him, he died.

Agents from the Buenavista Sector guarded the place and informed the ministerial authorities to start the investigations of the case.

The alleged thief could not be identified at the scene and it is being investigated whether the knife that caused his death was his property.

Read more: FGJCDMX facilities are armored this Sunday prior to Debanhi’s death march

Due to the above, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder to determine how the events occurred.