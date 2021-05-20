The Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez and his family consisting of Alessandra Rosaldo (wife), Aitana (youngest daughter), José Eduardo (son with Victoria Ruffo) and Aislinn (eldest daughter), return together to Traveling with the Derbez 2 in a new adventure recorded in the middle of the pandemic.

After 2 years, the series arrives with certain modifications in its cast and more details that we will tell you in the following lines so that you do not lose any chapter.

What happened in the first season of Travel with the Derbez?

In the first season, the comical, irreverent and peculiar Derbez family was destined to reach Morocco, a country located in North Africa where all the protagonists of this adventure had to learn about the culture through various peculiar and funny situations.

Now for Traveling with the Derbez 2 The family will leave the planes and big cities to travel by road inside a campervan and reach the natural landscapes of the Northwest of the USA. There, they will also camp and learn to deal with Mother Nature by spending time together 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When does De Viaje con los Derbez 2 premiere?

Traveling with the Derbez 2 premieres this May 20 through the platform of streaming Amazon Prime Video, which is available in Latin America, Europe and the United States. Although in the latter the series can be seen through the online service of Pantaya.

Trailer of Journey with the Derbez 2

Amazon Prime Video released the second trailer for Traveling with the Derbez 2 last Friday, May 14, where we can already see the different problems and funny and irreverent situations that the members of the, as Eugenio mentions, “dysfunctional family” will go through.

Release date of chapter 1 On a Journey with the Derbez 2

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Chapter 1 of this new adventure will arrive along with three more episodes that will be available through its streaming platform. The other chapters of Traveling with the Derbez will be released a week later, with a total of seven.

On a Journey with the Derbez 2: Opening Time by Country

In the case of a premiere by streaming platform The schedules are not something peculiar for the premiere announcements, however, it is usual for this type of premiere that the content is available between 0.00 am and 3.00 am on May 20.

Similarly, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the series will premiere in 200 countries and territories around the world, including Mexico and all of Latin America.

How to watch On Trip with the Derbez 2?

To view all the chapters, you just have to enter the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform from your PC, smartphone, tablet or Smart TV. There you will see Traveling with the Derbez 2, including its entire first season.

From this May 20 the first four episodes will be available and from the following week, from May 27, the next and last three will be available.

Who will be in On the Road with the Derbez 2?

All the protagonists of the first season return for this second except for Mauricio Ochmann and her little daughter with Aislinn derbez, whom he divorced last year.

Despite this, a new member of the family joins, Fiona, Eugenio Derbez’s bulldog who, as shown in the previews, is going to cause many funny moments in this new batch of episodes.

Below we leave you all the confirmed members for Traveling with the Derbez 2:

Eugenio Derbez – Comedian and family man.

Alessandra rosaldo – Actress, singer and wife of Eugenio Derbez. Aitana’s mother.

Aitana Derbez – Minor of the family. Daughter of Alessandra and Eugenio.

Vadhir derbez – Actor and singer. Son of Eugenio Derbez.

Jose Eduardo Derbez – Actor and comedian. Son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo.

Aislinn derbez – Actress and model. Eldest daughter.