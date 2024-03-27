The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported that the two missing Mexicans after the collapse of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed on Tuesday due to the collision of a freighter against one of its pillars, they are originally from Veracruz and Michoacán.

This Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that there are three Mexicans among the victims of the Baltimore bridge accident, two missing and one injured.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that in the early hours of Monday, March 25, the cargo ship “Dali” hit a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, causing its collapse and leaving eight construction workers trapped while repairing the asphalt.

After the tragic event, the SRE added, it was confirmed that three of the affected workers are of Mexican nationality, one of them being rescued alive and currently recovering from his injuries. However, the other two originally from Veracruz and Michoacán, they remain missing.

The rescued Mexican is also originally from Michoacansaid Foreign Affairs.

During the morning press conference at the National Palace, President López Obrador highlighted that there is communication with his relatives and they are being supported.

“There is assistance from the diplomatic corps in Baltimore, Washington, they are working with them,” said the head of the Executive.

The Foreign Ministry mentioned that the search efforts, carried out by federal and state agencies, have continued since the early hours of this Wednesday morning, although the Maryland Police warned that the conditions at the site do not predict a life rescue.

The head of the Consular Section, Rafael Laveaga Rendón, traveled to Baltimore to provide support to the affected families, who have requested respect for their privacy in this time of uncertainty.

The Embassy of Mexico in the United States reiterated its commitment to assist and protect fellow citizens affected by this incident, and offered the emergency telephone number of the Consular Section: 202-997-0560, as well as the number of the Information and Assistance Center for Mexican People (CIAM): 520-623-7874.