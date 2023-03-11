Venice, we certainly don’t discover it, is a place so out of this world that it often ends up taking away the beauty of what is nearby. But this time, with all the love we have for the Serenissima, we will do without it to move towards the East. In that flat and silent Venetian land, which is often almost a meter below sea level. Crossed by five rivers (Sile, Piave, Livenza, Lemene, Tagliamento), innervated by canals and defended by embankments. It is a Venice that looks towards the East, made up of farmhouses where the water and the sky create vast expanses of blue. Where on the coast there is, for some towns, a double view: the lagoon and the Adriatic. But the aforementioned Tagliamento acts as a counterpart: small due to its reduced length (only 178 km) and large because it is one of the very rare European rivers that retains a naturalness that accompanies it from its sources. Thanks to the peculiar characteristics of its course, practically without banks, the Tagliamento is an absolute paradigm in the river panorama: it is defined as ‘primordial’. And that’s its charm.
