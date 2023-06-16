José Luis Parra, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, had not been mourning the loss of his two-month-old daughter Dana for a week when he read a news story that shook him: a baby as small as his had died infected with the same respiratory virus. who attacked Dana while she was waiting in a collapsed hospital for her to be transferred to a center that did have a pediatric ICU bed available. The tragedy had occurred in the Valparaíso Region, in Chile, the country where Parra has lived with his wife and son for three months. The case was so similar to what had happened to them that they discarded the idea that it had been normal to wait 12 hours for them to take her to another establishment. At 12 o’clock, when he was finally ready to move her, the baby did not survive a second cardiac arrest and she died in the Quilpué municipal hospital.

“Nothing is going to give us back our daughter,” laments Parra, a strong man, although diminished, “but we want his story to serve so that there are more beds and other children do not die,” he adds this Thursday in the living room of his house after return from the construction site where he works, located two hours away by public transportation. “At first I did not know that it was a case of negligence, I did not know about this virus [sincitial], he thought that his little body had not endured. Now I think she could have been saved, ”adds Yessenia Sánchez, 35, José Luis’s wife, while she plays with Martín, her son of four. The only decoration in the modest home are the little boy’s drawings, who since the death of his sister insists on painting the four members of the family.

Martín, Dana Parra’s brother, plays with a tablet next to the drawings he made for his sister. Christopher Venegas

Dana’s case is one of four infant deaths from respiratory viruses that became known in the first week of June. It’s already six. Criticism of the management of one of the largest outbreaks of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) registered in recent years in Chile prompted the resignation this week of Fernando Araos, who served as undersecretary of Assistance Networks, the department of the Ministry of Health that monitors , among other responsibilities, the availability of critical beds. From this Monday there is an exclusive person in charge of fulfilling this task. President Gabriel Boric reported that pediatric beds in the integrated system (public and private) have increased by 58.9% compared to the base.

After Dana’s death, her parents look askance at the decision they made three months ago. The couple, originally from a popular neighborhood in the city of Valencia (in the north of the country), the first university generation of their families, decided to leave their land in 2017 when the food shortage hit their guts hard. Yessenia, to whom her mother had given a gold ring for each educational achievement achieved (basic, high school and university) was forced to sell each of the jewels to raise money for a ticket to Peru. José Luis, orphaned since he was 14, stayed a few more months to accompany his grandmother, his second mother. At the end of the year they were already reunited in Lima and decided to have a baby. “I was already 30 years old, we had been together for seven, I didn’t want to wait any longer, but it was a very hard year,” she admits.

José Luis went to the streets to sell arepas, empanadas and coffee. The good education he received from him is reflected in how he describes those days: “He had the heels of his feet cracked from walking so much. The sun there looks like a vine was thrown at it and pulled towards you. Terrible. The view was clouded in the street that seemed to tremble, evaporate. Once their papers were regularized, they both found good jobs. Yessenia resigned when Martín was born, while José Luis’s soft skills were paying off. He worked at a telecommunications company where he had to attract customers. While his colleagues got right to the point, he spent a lot of time talking to potential buyers about how his work was going or if they liked animals when he heard a bark. At the end of the conversation, they always said yes.

José Luis Parra and Yessenia Sánchez narrate what happened. Christopher Venegas

It scaled so quickly that the commissions of $300 per month -in addition to his fixed fee- became weekly. “But then they changed the rules and they started deducting me even for breathing,” he recalls. Angered, he resigned. The couple set up a street stall selling mobile products. In 2022, Yessenia became pregnant again. “I wanted to have my daughter in Chile, because I knew that she was better. Despite the fact that things had gone well for me in the hospital when Martín was born, many of my friends had not”, explains the social communicator. In the groups of Venezuelans in Chile on Facebook, they read that it was no longer easy to get a visa, but that the salaries were still better than in Peru, a country in which they never felt they fit in.

Yessenia’s sister, living in Quilpué, warned her that Martín would get residency because he was a minor, the baby would have Chilean nationality, but that they would be irregular. “The important thing was the children,” she says. So they went to the border of the Peruvian city of Tacna to cross without documents to the Chilean Arica. She was eight months pregnant. They told Martín that they were going on an adventure in which they would have to walk a lot. In two weeks they tried four times. The military was infallible, they point out. Neither crying nor organized sneaking strategies were successful. They finally made it through shelling out a few hundred dollars.

They rented a room, with a living room, kitchen and bathroom attached to a house in Quilpué. That’s where Dana arrived, who shared the bedroom with her parents and Martín. She was born at 36 weeks and always had a runny nose. One day it got worse and she was diagnosed with nasopharyngitis. Not improving, Yessenia took her to the hospital and they found mucus in her lungs. It was a Wednesday when she was admitted to the hospital. At two in the morning on Friday she was no longer the same. She didn’t cry uncontrollably when she cleared her nostrils nor did she cough forcefully. She didn’t want to take her breast either. At eight in the morning that day, the doctors said they would transfer her. But after that, 12 hours passed and the baby faded during the day. In between her, some paramedics arrived to intubate her and take her away at 4:00 p.m., but the bed they had found for her was an ICU, not an ICU, so they left without her.

The loss of Dana has affected Martin. The child goes to a school that has satisfied his parents; They put him on a psychologist. He is much more restless than before and constantly talks about his Chilean sister -as he clarifies during the interview-. A few days ago he hid in the only piece of furniture in the living room. The parents listened as he did a magic trick to bring Dana back.

The neighbors of the baby’s parents made a collection that allowed them to pay the 440 dollars for the baby’s funeral in the parish cemetery of San Carlos Borromeo. The other parents who have lost infants to the virus have buried them in grassy cemeteries. That was what Yessenia and José Luis wanted, but it cost $1,200, which they did not have. No authority came to Dana’s funeral.

The drawings that Martín made for his sister. Christopher Venegas

Several parliamentarians of different political colors have approached them. The Venezuelan couple argues that the only one who has really done something concrete for them has been the center-right independent Hotuiti Teao, who organized a press point for them and urged them to attend Congress this week to request a meeting with the Minister of Health. , Ximena Aguilera, the one that happened on Wednesday, along with the other parents who lost their babies.

Parallel to the demanding demand of the politicians – “they call us, make us tell the whole story, and then they leave” -, a lawyer offered to represent them in a legal case for “presumed culpable homicide” against hospital officials and who are responsible. The agreement is that they will only pay, they point out, if they win the case and are compensated. Minister Aguilera assured them in Congress that the investigation should be ready in two weeks and that they would be given access to that information.

This Thursday a representative of the Ministry of Health called them to find out the details agreed with the minister. Yessenia told him that she had not filed this application, but that is what they would like: to expedite the procedures to obtain residence in Chile. In the emotional roller coaster that the couple is experiencing, they have regretted having left Peru, they have considered returning to Venezuela and have even talked about looking for a life in the United States or Canada. But they always come to the same conclusion: “We can’t leave Dana here alone.”