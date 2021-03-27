Enrique Riquelme Vives [32 años] he wants to climb another step in his successful career. Known as ‘the king of solar energy’, the renewable businesses of this young businessman from Vega Baja del Segura, which spread throughout South America through Cox Energy America, a photovoltaic developer that is valued at almost 300 million of euros after the last capital increase, he would be willing to contest the presidency of Real Madrid. His comfortable economic situation allows him to face a harsh condition that the statutes of the white club require in order to run for president; that is to say, face a guarantee of almost 100 million euros (15% of the club’s budget). The other requirement, which is to have a 20-year seniority as a member of the Concha Espina club, also meets it.

As Riquelme told El Confidencial, his idea of ​​opting for the presidency of the most successful club in the world, “either now or in the future,” he seriously considers, “seeing the possibility of applying what he has learned and managing with a board of directors hyperprofessional, not friends, to take the club to another level.

Enrique Riquelme Vives is the son of Enrique Riquelme de la Torre, administrator of the company Hormigones y Morteros del Sol, who was a Real Madrid manager in the stage in which he was in charge of the Santiago Bernabéu club Ramón Calderón [de 2006 a 2009]. In those years the club returned to the path of success and got the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Riquelme Vives packed his bags after one of the family quarry businesses, between the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, collapsed. He set his sights on Brazil, attracted by the possibilities that were opening up thanks to the 2014 World Cup, but ended up in Panama, where, at the age of 20, he began to earn a living in the aggregate and concrete business, which he had taken in his family, hand in hand with local investors.