GoTo lands in Madrid, an application in which users can choose the mobility solution that best suits adapt to your travel needs at that moment. They will be able to choose from an electric fleet made up of 300 cars or 450 rental motorcycles per minute, to which at least 400 scooters will be added in the coming days. In addition, the company completes its offer with another 140 vehicles (cars and vans) for rent by the hour, and available for round trips to the same point. Available in an operational area framed by the M-30, GoTo’s more than 1,200 vehicles “make up the most diverse shared mobility fleet in Madrid,” according to Goto Global, the world’s leading provider of multimodal mobility services.

You only need a single app and a single registration. You can start a trip by car, motorcycle or scooter for a price of 3 euros for the first 15 minutes. From minute 16, the price will be per minute according to the plan chosen by the user with rates from 0.30 euros for the car, 0.25 euros for the motorcycle and 0.15 euros for the scooter.

Simplicity also presides over the entire process of registration and use of the service. The user can register in www.gotoglobal.com/es or in the GoTo Global app (available for iOS and Android). After registering and validating their driving license through the website or the GoTo app, the user can locate all the available vehicles on a single map. Once you have chosen the one that best suits your current mobility needs, you can use it immediately or reserve it for 15 minutes. And change vehicles or end your trip later also within the operational area included within the central almond of the M-30.

According to a survey carried out by the company itself, 50% of those surveyed cite as the main obstacles to being able to make multimodal trips, the need to use different apps and to know the different conditions and rates of the different providers. More than three-quarters of those surveyed consider the possibility of being able to access all vehicles with a single application to be very positive, and 7 out of 10 that it is only necessary to register and pay a company.

Furthermore, 89% of the respondents strongly (35%) or quite (55%) agree with the fact that there should be more easy and comfortable options for combining different modes of transport; and 88% strongly or fairly agree that mobility by combining different modes of transport (multimodality) would improve the efficiency of travel in the city.

«Our differential value, which at the same time resides in our DNA, is multimodality, understood as a form of rapid mobility, simple and comfortable for the user, who can choose how to get around in a single app, thus turning the journey into an experience, “he explains. Marie Lindström, GoTo country manager in Spain.