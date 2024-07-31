Brian Rodriguez He finally joined the training sessions America club and his teammates welcomed him with great affection, so little by little he began to lessen the intensity of his supposed sale of the club.
Despite the sea of information that circulated around him, which put the Uruguayan out of Coapa this summer, Brian has not moved and everything indicates that at no time was it close to closing its exit; however, this has not prevented it from Uruguay and Brazil continue to torpedo the Americanist environment.
Now, new information has emerged from his native country, where it seems that they have defined what his club will be for the next semester, one in which the America he doesn’t have many options on the left wing.
According to the renowned Uruguayan journalist, Martin Charquerothe future of the Rayito and everything indicates that it was a decision from Coapa, who were expecting a resolution to their legal conflict in Mexico.
“Brian Rodriguez is not coming to Peñarol. America’s coach decided to take it into account“Tomorrow he will play against Chelsea in a friendly that will be in Atlanta,” the journalist said through his social networks, where he made it clear that the 24-year-old footballer will continue his career in Mexico.
And the South American player generated all kinds of speculation around him, also driven by his representative, who assured that there were concrete offers from Penarolclubs from Brazil and even the Middle East.
With this news, what they have been repeating is confirmed. Santiago Baths and André Jardine in recent days, and it is that Brian Rodriguez He is a player of the club and, therefore, they are counting on him for the next tournament.
In addition, another of the areas that could be affected is that of hiring, since with the permanence of the RayitoThere is no longer any urgency to sign another left-footed winger and they will only invest a good sum of money if a market opportunity presents itself that is worth it.
