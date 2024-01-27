The Association of Cinematographic Informants is responsible for delivering the Feroz Awards, which this year celebrate their 11th edition. For the occasion, they gathered at the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid on Friday night the protagonists of the films and series of the year, as well as some of the most relevant actors and actresses of the moment. Among the films celebrated, two winners emerged from the evening: 20,000 species of bees, by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, and the animated film Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, with two and three awards respectively. Meanwhile, the series triumphed in the television categories The Messiah, which won six awards.

But before that, the red carpet was rolled out for the most illustrious guests to walk along in their best clothes. On the tapestry, in addition to dresses and diamond sparkles, this edition will be remembered for the support of performers or filmmakers for the women who accused director Carlos Vermut in the investigation into sexual violence that EL PAÍS published on Friday.

More information

The ceremony, described as a prelude to the Goya Awards, graced the stars, who worked with large teams of makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists to show off their best version on the red carpet. The artisanal details of the dresses by Úrsula Corberó or Macarena García, the discreet jewelry or the elegance of unexpected choices (from Aitana Sánchez-Gijón's cape to Patricia López Arnaiz's military boots) stood out. Among the winning brands of the night, many labels with a Spanish seal: there was a large presence of brands from the luxury conglomerate Puig (Bárbara Lennie's Nina Ricci, Macarena García's Rabanne and several guests of Jean Paul Gaultier), but they also made appearance of countless independent Spanish firms such as Cortana, Ernesto Naranjo, Isabel Sanchís, Mans Concept, JC Pajares…

Ursula Corbero

She was nominated for best leading actress in a drama series for her work in The body on fire and for the occasion he decided to go for the unexpected. For this mesh dress with huge pompoms, from Bottega Veneta. An ode to the craftsmanship and know-how of the Italian workshops that made the entire framework of this piece by hand, with a Japanese thread. Corberó completed her look with sandals nude by Gianvito Rossi and some discreet sleeper earrings.

Úrsula Corberó, from Bottega Veneta. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Macarena Garcia

The leading actress of The Messiah She was nominated for best leading actress in the drama series category and, although she did not win the award (which went to her co-star Lola Dueñas), she did go on stage because the title was one of the winners of the night: it triumphed in drama series, main actor (Roger Casamajor), main actress, supporting actress (Irene Balmes), supporting actor (Albert Pla) and script (Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Nacho Vigalondo and Carmen Jiménez). García wore a dress from Rabanne's spring-summer 2024 collection. A crocheted and fringed piece that left her leg exposed. Her makeup, focused on juicy and hydrated skin, is done by Iván Gómez for Chanel.

Macarena García, from Rabanne. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Amaia Romero

The singer and actress is another of the interpreters of The Messiah She was nominated for best supporting actress in a series, but saw how the award went to her screen partner Irene Balmes. She wore a tremendously nineties style, with her personal seal that is already a trademark of the house. She wore a white strapless two-piece from Sportmax, Álex Sobron jewelry, white leather sandals and natural hair.

Amaia Romero, from Sportmax. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Lola Rodriguez

The actress of Dressed in blue She combined her draped Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture dress with natural makeup and a tousled updo.

Lola Rodríguez, by Jean Paul Gaultier. Juan Naharro Gimenez (Getty Images)

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

She elevated the elegance by opting for this caped dress by Isabel Sanchís and sophisticated makeup by Dior Beauty. She was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for let no one sleep And upon arrival at the venue, she did not miss the opportunity to speak in favor of the women who have accused Carlos Vermut. He said, in statements to EL PAÍS: “I applaud brave women. Courage to all the women who have experienced similar situations. Because we have to always support the victims and listen to their voices before anything else. The problem is structural, although there is already a change, an awareness and a generation that will no longer tolerate stolen kisses as I tolerated as a young girl. Today I would slap that man.”

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, by Isabel Sanchís. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Elena Rivera

The actress, known for the series Tell me how it happened either Sunrise He also spoke about the topic of the day: “It is everyone's responsibility to create a safe ecosystem so that the victim can raise their hand without guilt,” he said. She was one of the most elegant of the evening with this design from Cortana's bridal collection that she completed with jewelry from Rabat and makeup from Armani Beauty.

Elena Rivera, from Cortana. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz

She won the award for best supporting actress for 20,000 species of bees with a nervous “eskerrik asko”. She opted for comfort for such a special night and wore a semi-transparent Dior design and (rare on the carpet) military-style boots. He completed the outfit with earrings. vintage from the 1920s, platinum and diamond pieces from Joyas Antiguas Sardinero.

Patricia López Arnaiz, from Dior. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

The creative duo triumphed with The Messiah on stage and with her resounding outfits on the red carpet. They won six awards with these Emporio Armani suits. His makeup was signed by Miguel Valles.

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, from Emporio Armani. Carlos Alvarez (WireImage)

Ana Rujas

The performer, nominated for best leading actress in a series for The Messiah He chose a reinvented tailored suit set with a train, a haute couture design from the Jean Paul Gaultier brand. For her makeup, from Chanel, she gave the spotlight to her lips, inspired by catwalk styles, as her makeup artist, Iván Gómez, later said.