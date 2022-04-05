The adventures of Guybrush Threepwood will return in 2022 with Ron Gilbert in Return to Monkey Island.

We are not going to lie to you we are excitedand like anyone who grew up with the adventures of LucasArts in the 90s, we have received the announcement of the new installment of Monkey Island at the hands of its original creator, Ron Gilbert, like the best of news. As if this were not enough, it seems that we will not have to wait long to enjoy Return to Monkey Island, scheduled for this 2022.

Be terrible toy boxcreators of the fantastic Thimbleweed Park who develop this new adventure and its creator has already given us some clues: Return to Monkey Island will be a direct continuation of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, although Gilbert does not seem to have any intention of draw from the canon to The Curse of Monkey Island.

At 3DJuegos we have never forgotten the adventures of Guybrush Threepwoodand good proof of this is the special that you have available on the occasion of its 30th anniversaryin which we tell you some curiosities about the development of this cult work, but it is evident that the industry has not done it either.

Throughout these three decades, the acclaimed graphic adventure has been present in many of our favorite games and for this reason we wanted to bring you 11 video games that referenced to The Secret of Monkey Island.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Good old Nathan Drake spent his last adventure trailing legendary pirates, but few as famous as Guybrush Threepwood himself. Our beloved character appears as a nice reference among several of the portraits that Nate finds in his adventure. A beautiful work by the artist Hyoung Taek Nam that shows the appreciation that Naughty Dog professes towards the LucasArts title. Thimbleweed Park It is not surprising that in Thimbleweed Park, Ron Gilbert’s graphic adventure from 2017, we find references to The Secret of Monkey Island. The game hides a mysterious book called “The True Secret of Monkey Island” and in case you are wondering if Gilbert reveals this mysterious secret in the pages of it, what he hides is the most famous trolling on the Internet. How could it be otherwise. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt references Monkey Island twice. In his fantastic expansion, Blood and Wine, our wizard will meet a pirate with a very familiar name: Mancomb, which, as you can imagine, refers to Mancomb Seepgood. Although this time he will not laugh at our name, he will challenge us to a duel of insults. In Spanish, this character is called Goybrosh. The Longest Journey The Longest Journey made a name for itself among lovers of the ‘point and click’ genre in the late ’90s with a dark graphic adventure, a convoluted story, and high production values. Among the toys of April, the protagonist of the first installment, we find an old wind-up toy: a monkey with cymbals dressed in uniform baptized as ‘Constable Guybrush’. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, they decided to throw the house out the window with the references to our beloved graphic adventure and included a huge statue of Guybrush Threepwood and introduced us to Guybrush Threepkiller, a skin of the iconic protagonist with which we can open up between our enemies armed with two lightsabers. Pirate life is easier with the power of the force. Quest for Glory: So You Want to Be a Hero Sierra’s adventures also knew how to make us smile in the 90s and in Quest for Glory: So You Want to Be a Hero, we find one of those funny moments when we arrive at the ‘Wizard Tower’. In it, a gargoyle awaits us asking us about our mission, among the options, we can find “I want to be a pirate”. If we select it, it will reply that we have played the wrong game. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis In 1992, LucasArts brought our beloved archaeologist to the video game in Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and they didn’t want to forget The Secret of Monkey Island. At one point in the game, we find ourselves looking for an airlock by diving with a broken suit, if we don’t manage to do it in time, the death message we will receive will be: “Unfortunately, Indy couldn’t hold his breath as long as Guybrush Threepwood”. Day of the Tentacles In the golden age of LucasArts, Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman brought us the long-awaited second installment of Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle, and of course, references to our cheerful pirate could not be missing. There are many that we can find throughout the adventure, but one of the most obvious features Bernard identifying himself to nurse Edna as ‘Threepwood’. It doesn’t strain, of course. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Ubisoft jumped at the chance to reference Ron Gilbert’s game in a fourth installment full of adventures on the high seas, and it does so by including a pirate named Mancomb Seepgood. But this is not the only easter egg, at one point in the game, Bartholomew Roberts yells “there’s nothing like feeling the hot wind of hell on your face”, the legendary phrase LeChuck utters in The Secret of Monkey Island. Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate In the 2015 installment of the long-running Ubisoft franchise, we meet again with funny easter eggs. Among the shouts that we hear in one of the brawls in the streets of London we can distinguish some familiar phrases such as “fight like a farmer”. If you’re as fond of LucasArts’ work as we are, you already know the answer that follows: “how appropriate, you fight like a cow.” Sea of ​​Thieves Sea of ​​Thieves’ Pirates of the Caribbean crossover expansion surprised fans with an unexpected wink. In a corner of the map we come across a ship in ruins surrounded by very special music: it is the iconic opening theme of The Secret of Monkey Island and if we venture to explore its cabin, on the table we will find a map with the very same Monkey Island marked.

More about: Monkey Island, LucasArts, References, Easter Egg, Easter Eggs and Graphic Adventure.