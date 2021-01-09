The idea that there was a unanimous consensus between the governors and the President to limit the nocturnal and mitigate the contagion of Covid-19 was blurred with the passing of the hours, after Alberto Fernandez will lead a virtual meeting of three hours with 20 provincial leaders.

The differences – perhaps minor, for now – widened in the heat of the rift. The Government seeks to share the political cost of unfriendly decisions and add arguments in the public debate.

In the Executive they recognized that there were some discrepancies with the governors, but they limited the objections to the beginning of the prohibitions 22,23 or 24 to 6? In the Casa Rosada they insisted on rejecting the versions that said that the Government backed down in its eagerness to translate a decree that would force the provinces to submit to a night quarantine.

However, tougher measures and other legal elements were considered when simple decree that the President signed. The option of a DNU lost force so as not to interfere with the bB Chamber of Congress in full progress of the sessions extraordinary.

The differences were more public than expected. The leaders of three of the five most populous districts distanced themselves from official politics. The head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the Cordovan governor Juan Schiaretti and the Mendoza Rodolfo Suarez, they emphasized their differences over coincidences.

Schiaretti said that it will continue the same, but -as they remember in the Rosada- locals are already forced to close at 1. Rodríguez Larreta will force bars and restaurants to finish earlier, but will not limit night-time traffic.

A permanent interlocutor of the President assumes that the head of government did what he does best: differentiate himself. He did it at each new stage of the toughest quarantine (when he always sought to show a hopeful sign – of opening – towards the future) and he repeated it now.

Much tougher than Rodríguez Larreta was the statement from Together for Change, that – perhaps in another act of differentiation – the Buenosairean Executive ignored.

The mayor of Hurlingham and presidential shipowner in Greater Buenos Aires, Juan ZabaletaHe replied on social networks to the main opposition force. “It would be good if Juntos por el Comunicado stops tribunals and collaborates a little. They go out in droves to criticize measures that were not even announced! Stop politicizing the pandemic, “he said. The President replied to his comment on his Twitter profile and invited him to breakfast.

The rift looks as vigorous as the pandemic. With polls in hand, the opposition questions the presidential authority. Fernández, as he delegated to Santiago Cafiero communicating an uncomfortable decision.

In the Interior Ministry, meanwhile, they distanced themselves and pointed out that Pedro’s Wado he did not work on the decree, as the presidential spokesmen had reported. From the Nation the focus was placed on young people; in the Province a minister with direct dialogue with Cristina Kirchner he objected that they had not been summoned.

In the morning, in Olivos, while Zabaleta was telling him about his plans for the extension of an industrial park, the President anticipated part of his plan. The Government will not impose a national quarantine, but will control that the districts manage according to the parameters dictated by the decree.

In the Casa Rosada they trust the responsibility of the governors, but they maintain that these variables will serve to give and win public discussion If necessary. “If Córdoba continues like this, it will have to do something, although Schiaretti now says otherwise”, they argue.

Close to the President they point out the same as in October, when Fernández wanted replicate the health management model that he had applied in the AMBA to the rest of the provinces. “The costs and the political responsibility of the pandemic are shared”, they affirmed then and repeat now.

Meanwhile, they embrace the vaccination operation – the largest so far in the region, as Cafiero stressed – a scenario with classes in March and the economic recovery.

