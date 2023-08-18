Rome – Umberto Meazza the first but in a commission, Vittorio Pozzo the longest-lived and the most successful. Luciano Spalletti, new coach of the national team, is instead the nomination n. 53, including returns and interims, in the long history of Italy’s coaches. Twenty-two of these choices took place in the period preceding the World War, with Pozzo taking the lion’s share with no less than three appointments: 3 tenders between June and July 1912, 5 between March and June 1924, as many as 87 from 1 December 1929 to August 5, 1948.



Pozzo was also the first single coach in blue history. In the early days of the national team, Italy was led by a commission made up of club technicians, trainers, managers: this is where the nickname of technical commissioner for the coach of the Italian national team comes from. In the aftermath of the Pozzo-ter, 30 commissions and technical commissioners followed one another, among which Enzo Bearzot was the record holder for duration (almost 9 years alone, plus almost 2 years in tandem with Bernardini), and remains the one with the most number of games played (104); Sacchi is the most successful in percentage terms (34 times out of 53 games played, equal to 64.1%).

Here is the list of commissions and technical commissioners:

U. Meazza-Recalcati-Crivelli- Camperio and Gama Malcher 1910-’11 – U. Meazza-Camperio-Livio and Beni ’11 – Armano-Goodley-Pasteur-Cali’- Servetto-Megard and Camperio (all. U. Meazza) ’12 – Pozzo ’12 – Goodley-U. Meazza-Ferraris- Armano-Faroppa-Baruffini and Pedroni ’12-13 – U. Meazza-Pasteur-Rietmann- Resegotti-Cali’-Pedroni and Armano ’14 – Scamoni-Laugeri-Armano-Pasteur- Cali’-Rietmann and Resegotti ‘ 15 – Mauro-Pasteur-Hess-Varisco and Terzolo (all’. Resegotti) ’20 – Mauro-Pasteur-Terzolo and Varisco (all. G. Milano) ’20 – Cali’-Rietmann-Bianchi and Minoli (all. G. Milan) ’20 – U. Meazza-Minoli-G. Milan-Cali’ and Bertazzoni ’20 – Mauro-Cali’-U. Meazza-Pozzo- G. Milano and Campi ’21 – U. Meazza-G. Milan and Terzolo ’21 – Resegotti-Agostini and Galletti (all. Cevenini) ’21 – Resegotti-Agostini-Galletti- U. Meazza and Marengo ’22 – U. Meazza-Galletti and Rangone ’22-’23 – U. Meazza- Rangone-Galletti- Argento and Agostini ’24 – Pozzo ’24 – Rangone and G. Milano (Lega Nord)- and Baccani (Lega Sud) ’24-’25 – Rangone ’25-’28 – Carcano ’28-’29 – Pozzo ’29-’48 – Novo-Bardelli-Copernico-Biancone ’49-’50 – Beretta-Busini-Combi ’51 – Beretta (all.Meazza) ’52-’53 – Czeizler-Schiavio (all. Piola) ’53 -’54 – Marble-Pasquale-Tentorio-Schiavio (all.Foni) ’54-’56 – Foni-Pasquale-Schiavio-Tentorio -Marble-Biancone ’57-’58 – Mocchetti-Biancone-Viani ’58 – Ferrari-Mocchetti -Biancone ’58-’59 – Viani ’60 – Ferrari ’60-’61 – Ferrari-Mazza ’62 – Fabbri E. ’62-’66 – Herrera-Valcareggi ’66-’67 – Valcareggi ’67-’74 – Bernardini ’74-’75 – Bernardini-Bearzot ’75-’77 – Bearzot ’77-’86 – Vicini ’86-’91 – Sacchi ’91-’96 – Maldini ’97-’98 – Zoff ’98-2000 – Trapattoni 2000-2004 – Lippi 2004-2006 – Donadoni 2006-2008 – Lippi 2008-’10 – Prandelli ’10-’14 – Conte ’14-’16 – Ventura ’16-’17 – Di Biagio ’18- – Mancini ‘ 18-’23