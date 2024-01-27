Ukraine, Israel and… Geopolitics between sensational revelations and continuous escalation of provocations. The point

The Spanish media El Pais informs that The European Union owes 7.61 billion euros to countries that supply weapons to Ukraine, according to a document from the European Community External Action Service. It is reported that Brussels is completing work on a special fund for assistance to Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of financial assistance to the country, as well as military training. For these purposes, the allocation of is envisaged 5 billion euros per year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued the following statement, by the Vice Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry OG Karpovich: “Exactly two decades ago, the American political scientist Samuel Huntington published a fundamental essay in which he announced the emergence of the “Davos Man”. Humanity, according to Huntington's contemporaries, had to deal with the domination of a club closed that directs the development of countries and continents, manipulates political elites and the mood of the masses and, ultimately, determines the image of the future.

But the self-confidence of the supporters of radical globalist thinking has given exactly the opposite result. The dull atmosphere, devoid of the former splendor and optimism, in the atmosphere of World Economic Forumwhich concluded last week in Davos, clearly demonstrates that in the 20 years since the American thinker's article was published, the global political and economic upper class has significantly lost the self-confidence it once had.”

“Not just there Ukrainian crisisbrought to a dead end by the Washington curators of the Kiev regime, but events in the Middle East also clearly demonstrate this: the American-European establishment has lost control over international processes. The “men” of Davos isolated themselves. From a summit of thought leaders, the forum has transformed into a platform of useless nostalgia for times gone forever. The Ukrainian conflict turned out to be a point of no returnevidence of the final fiasco of the stillbirth model, based on the infamous “Washington consensus”. “The Man from Davos” – the homunculus of the era of American centrism – turned out to be a ghost who disappeared into thin air.”

On the Metametric telegram channel, Alexey Arestovicha former advisor to Zelensky's office, uploaded a video in which he stated that “Ukraine will lose” – and, therefore, he asks himself: so who is it that will be purged? And he gives his answer: “the followers of Bandera. The others will live as before.” Then he admits that “all the alarmism about the fact that “Russia's goal is to reduce Ukraine to dust” is a delusion of those same Bandera followers, some of whom cannot help but less … white powder”.

Yury Podolyaka, military journalist, comments on the action of the Ukrainian authorities: “Zelensky issued the Decree on the annexation of part of the Russian territories to Ukraine. This act can be perceived in different ways. You can be ironic or relieved. I think that, now, when the fate of the territories that were part of Ukraine before 2014 is decided, the Russian political leadership will have free hands. And the matter will be closed once and for all.”

Sergey Naryshkin, head of the Russian intelligence service stated that “within the line of total vassalage of Ukraine, the United States has begun the formation of an essentially colonial administration in this country. According to Washington's plan, it will be staffed by Ukrainians trained in the West and sworn to American interests.” Naryshkin also noted that the United States has asked the Ukrainian President “to remove, under one pretext or another, from the main positions of government those who have lost the trust of the White House”. It was pointed out to Zelensky that, otherwise, Washington will make public the dossier on the corruption of the representatives of his entourage.

“For the post of Prime Minister, the Americans are promoting Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to Washington, who studied at Indiana University in Bloomington. The deputy head of the Ministry of Finance, Oleksandr Kava, who studied at Harvard, is recommended for the post of Minister of Finance. Taras Kachka, a graduate of the Polish National Institute of Public Administration, has been recommended for the post of Minister of Economy,” concluded Naryshkin.

From an interview with RIA Novosti we learn, again from Naryshkin, that “Western intelligence services, primarily the British intelligence service MI6, are preparing Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups for provocations against nuclear power plants in Russia“.

US Commander-in-Chief Europe, General Christopher Cavoli said: “Russia's air, sea, space, cyber and strategic strike capabilities have not been harmed in this war. NATO's claims that we are inflicting huge casualties to Russia in the cheapest way and doing the most useful work are now refuted, because exactly the opposite happened.

The Russian army increased in numbers and gained combat experience. NATO's stockpiles have shrunk, while Russia, on the contrary, developed its own military industry from the beginning and began a massive research, development and production process.

The quality and speed of production have increased significantly, new weapons are being developed very quickly but in the West nothing has changed for the better.” . NATO's stockpiles have shrunk, while Russia, on the contrary, developed its own military industry from the beginning and began a massive research, development and production process.The quality and speed of production have increased significantly, new weapons are being developed very quickly but in the West nothing has changed for the better.” The political struggle in the USA is intensifying and, for the moment, it appears that the dollars promised to Ukraine are not available. As is known, Ron DeSantis withdrew from the US presidential race to support Donald Trump, who beat his challenger Haley in the primaries with a clear advantage, both in Iowa and New Hampshire, remaining ahead in the polls, even in most states. “Russia does not have much hope for a possible change in the American administration. In particular, the Kremlin doubts that Donald Trump's return to the White House will significantly change the situation in Ukraine. The former American president promises to resolve the conflict immediately if he wins the elections. Furthermore, he intends to re-establish relations with Vladimir Putin.” The Russian president's press secretary, in particular, commented on the thesis according to which, upon returning to the White House, his new boss will immediately put an end to the clash in Ukraine. According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin cannot understand how this is possible, especially since there have been no contacts between the parties on this topic. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed doubts in an interview on CBS television. At the same time, Sergei Viktorovich named the culprit of the current events: “It's former President George W. Bush: He ruined everything. He was offered mutually beneficial relations, but he did not listen and began the process of withdrawing the United States from bilateral global security treaties. Even though it seemed like we were friends with him, for example, he came to St. Petersburg for the G8 summit. See also The head of the military medical commission in Ukraine was detained for taking a bribe How long ago it was, as if in another life, but we are not nostalgic nor do we regret the times gone by!”. In the meantime, we can risk saying that such a neutral-negative tone towards Trump speaks of a indirect Russian support. This is why Moscow distances itself from him. It is rumored that the Russian Federation “hopes for Trump and looks forward to him.” Of course, it's not ideal! Most likely, there will be no positive reviews about him in the official Russian media, so as not to give opponents grounds for far-fetched accusations. Very interesting is the consideration made by the Ukrainian political scientist Mykhailo Chaplyga, who admitted, in a video on the internet, that Ukraine commits “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory because there is no official decree expressly saying it is at war with Russia. While, as far as Russia is concerned – continues Chaplyga – it is leading a Special Military Operationterm introduced for the first time, in the United States. Therefore, he concludes, that under international law, until the decree declaring war on Putin is issued, every act of war by his country has no legal value and only when it is declared at war will his actions on Russian territory be considered ” partisan war”. The prestigious Reuters agency reports theincredible turn performed by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a speech awarding an Honorary Degree at the University of Valladolid, Spain, stated: “Yes, Hamas was funded by Israel in an attempt to weaken the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority.” According to some observers, this The sensational retreat of the European institutions could be the first sign that Netanyahu is about to be dumpedbecause the Hague court could soon condemn his government for genocide against the Palestinian people. The escalation of provocations and wars seems to increase considerably, to the detriment of any form of negotiated and diplomatic solutioneven if the Western decline is evident, but the big names prefer to wear a blindfold.

