Guadalajara Jalisco.- will pass 10 of dealers of platforms like Uber Eats Y Didi to elements of the policeman of Guadalajara, as announced by the mayor of the city Paul Lemuswho added that the request is extended to other couriers so that they go from food delivery motorcycles to police motorcycles.

The first mayor of Guadalajara commented that the Guadalajara Police has 400 vacanciesNevertheless, could not find staff that has the necessary skills to handle the new motorcycles that they wish to acquire.

“We want to buy more motorcycles but we do not have elements that know how to drive motorcycles; We even made a strategy of trying to recruit personnel from platforms such as those on motorcycles and we could only hire 10 people, it is truly complex, the same thing is happening and I understand this with the Highway Police, which has 400 vacancies,” assured Leus Navarro.

The statements were made in the context of the delivery of 35 new patrol cars to the Guadalajara Police Station yesterday, May 12, where it was also stated that 10 of the delivered units will be assigned to the Specialized Division for Attention to Gender-Based Violence Against Women (DEAViM).

Lemus also commented that in the coming weeks more patrols will be delivered to ensure that the Guadalajara Police have 500 units to reinforce the security strategy from the city.

It should be added that another of the recruitment strategies that will be used to incorporate new elements into the ranks of the Guadalajara Police is the military school job bag.