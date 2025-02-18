Until now it was one of the best kept secrets in Criteriacaixa: which companies were part of the diversification portfolio built by the former CEO, Marcelino Armenter, after receiving 3.9 billion for the sale of Abertis. From the holding company They always limited themselves to saying that these were participations in international quotes, but did not break down the list so far-at least partly. The investment arm of the La Caixa Fundació He reveals for the first time the interests he has in the American Stock Exchangewith an exhibition of 667 million euros in companies ranging from technological ones such as Google and Uber to sanitary signatures such as Pfizer.

According to the information deposited by the group chaired by Isidre Fainé before the SEC, at the end of 2024 added $ 700.56 million in shares of companies quoted in the US stock market. To the current change, the resulting figure is 667.20 million euros.

The focus of criteria is clearly placed in two sectors: technology and sanitary signatures. In the first field The 106.66 million euros invested in Alphabet (the Google Matrix) stand outthe 69.05 million on Amazon, the 42.5 million in Uber and the 24.4 million in Microsoft. In the second business the most outstanding positions are in ABBVie INC (an abbott spin of laboratories) with 91.89 million, in the Biofarma IQVIA with 48.77 million and in Pfizer with 45.62 million (See Chart).

Beyond both sectors, the investor has interests in companies such as Kraft Heinz (69.82 million euros); Responsible for brands such as the Heinz, Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia sauces; Chemists Linde PLC (40.94 million) and The Mosaic Company (24.98 million euros) and the Columbia clothing brand (21.68 million euros).

In total, the participated add up 667.2 million that would be equivalent to around 30% of the international position portfolio built by criteria. At the end of the first semester of 2024, the total amount in this type of shares reached 2,157 million euros, according to the accounts of the holding company. The company admitted in the financial statements exposure to twelve countries. Mainly to the German, French and Portuguese stock market, in addition to the Spanish.

However, the group is in the process of reducing this type of investments within the framework of its new strategic plan. At the end of 2023 the figure reached 2,515 million euros. Therefore, it is expected that the percentage of exposure to the American stock market (the data is from December 2024) to be even higher if the pace of divestments of the first half of 2024 has been maintained.

The origin of this package of shares dates back to 2018 after receiving 3.9 billion euros for its percentage in Abertis. Given the lack of strategic opportunities, the entity chose to enter multinationals with high dividends with which to finance the La Caixa Fundació Waiting for new purchases to emerge.

By not exceeding the minimums required to emerge their participation, the holding company He could make movements with his titles, which served practically as a piggy bank at a time of 0%interest rates, without having to give explanations. In fact, only participation in Portuguese Sonae was public so far.

Nevertheless, This amalgam of investments does not fit the new roadmap marked by Ángel Simón which aims to have a voice and vote in the organizations in which I enter. Hence, the so -called diversification portfolio does not fit fully on the new course. Disinversion will not be immediate. Nor suddenly. It will be done in a gradual way as resources are required and taking into account that the output occurs with capital gains whenever possible. In the American case, the signing of the Black Towers benefited from an increase exceeding 26% of the S&P500 throughout the last year. So far from 2025, the index grows above 4%.

The new criteriacaixa strategy

Under the new criteria diversification portfolio has encompassed the 3.05% in Puig and 9.36% that adds ACS. With this new approach, it aims to climb this type of shares from 3,718 million (these two large participations plus international stock market investments) of June 2024 to 10,000 million by 2030.

With this turn, the perceived dividends of this division in the first half of last year were 65 million euros compared to the 74 million of the comparable period. However, the total remuneration of its participated was 1,127 million, 42% more than the 791 million of the first half of 2023. La Razón, the rise in payments from CaixaBank, which jumped from 558 million to 904 million euros.

The objective is none other than to achieve a dividend of 700 million euros for its unique shareholder, the La Caixa Fundaciócompared to around 400 million distributed in recent years. In 2024 the figure reached 430 million. 400 million preceded him in 2023, 375 million in 2022 and 360 million in 2021. This 2025 already issued the first fertilizer, 120 million euros, notified last week to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).