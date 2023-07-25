admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/24/2023 – 21:42 Share

Since buying Twitter, tycoon Elon Musk has made big changes to both the app and the company, from charging for some functions to eliminating its traditional logo, a blue bird.

Below are the steps that led Musk to place his seal on the global platform, now converted into “X”.

– Musk entry –

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion after months of hectic negotiations. Within weeks, half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees were laid off, which caused an uproar in Silicon Valley.

The cuts continued, according to available information, until the elimination of 80% of the company’s technical positions.

Musk sells furniture and other objects from the office in San Francisco, California, while reports indicate that the company does not pay the debt with rent and other expenses.

– New Twitter Blue –

In November, Twitter launches a paid subscription called Twitter Blue. But the relaunch is temporarily interrupted due to an episode of fake accounts that scares the platform’s advertisers.

Twitter Blue regains wings the following month, with the offer of special resources, such as allowing longer publications or even editing them.

– Amnesty accounts –

At the end of November 2022, Musk reactivates the account of former US President Donald Trump, who had been banned for instigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after losing the election to Joe Biden.

The tycoon offers an “amnesty” to thousands of profiles that had been suspended by Twitter, which increases the fear of the platform being filled with abuse and misinformation.

Musk also approached controversial personalities. Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host who takes radical and, in some cases, conspiratorial positions, launched a program on Twitter. Conservative news site The Daily Wire streams its podcasts on the platform, including one by Matt Walsh, a commentator known for transphobic comments.

– Executive on board –

On May 12, Musk announces the hiring of advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as director of the company. Ads on the platform plummeted after Musk drastically reduced content moderation.

Musk said he would remain responsible for Twitter’s design and technology, with Linda focusing on the business and turning the platform into an “app for everything” called X.

– EU code –

Thierry Breton, commissioner of the European Union, tweeted on May 27 that Twitter had decided to abandon the bloc’s disinformation code, a voluntary pact, which brings together the main social networks.

The code was written by the tech industry’s own names and includes dozens of commitments, such as improving cooperation with content verifiers and not promoting players that distribute disinformation.

– Tweetdeck –

In July, Twitter announced that Tweetdeck, the company’s program that allows the user to monitor several accounts at the same time, would be available only to verified users. The change came when Musk demanded that external services or applications pay expensive fees to “interact” with the platform.

Musk also briefly limited the number of daily posts that could be read by users who didn’t have the Twitter Blue service, in an effort, he said, to drive bots off the platform.

– The X-factor –

On July 24, Musk eliminates Twitter’s traditional logo, replacing it with an “X” within a new brand positioning. The site now displays the new logo, a white X on a black background.

Earlier this year, Musk had already changed the company’s corporate name to X.