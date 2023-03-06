Arrived in the summer from Roma to give relief to Inzaghi’s three loyalists, he has become a fixed point: all the balances he brings to the Nerazzurri group
Now it’s clear to everyone why last spring-summer Josè Mourinho did everything possible (and maybe something more…) not to lose him on a free transfer. The Special One he wanted Henrikh Mkhitaryan to stay in the capital at all costs, renewing his contract, but the Armenian had already “flirted” with Inter a year earlier, only to postpone his marriage with the Nerazzurri club for 12 months.
