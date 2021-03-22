Beatriz Montanez (Almadén, Ciudad Real, 1977) has returned to the public spotlight after several years away to present ‘Niadela‘(Errata Naturae), the book where he reveals where he has been all this time and what his new life is like now.

Many are the ‘influencers’ who due to the pressure they feel in social networks and their media exposure they consider spiritual retreats or leave everything, throw the mobile overboard. Other people go one step further to search that return to rural life that seems to have become fashionable. The pandemic seems to have made them rethink your life and they decide to leave the cities to focus on their gardens, on a quiet, simple life; in that known as ‘slow life’.

Beatriz Montañez wears missing the hugs long before we wondered what Covid-19 is. She decided to establish her own safe distance from the world five years ago and has lived in a cabin in the middle of nature, with no one within 25 kilometers, to which he arrived no hot water or electricity and full of dampness.

Montañez has secluded herself as a hermit, fleeing the success that her time as a television presenter brought her and whose fame she achieved thanks to ‘The intermediate’.

The house is not hers, her goal is to continue living in it until she is kicked out. Then another will be sought where it is also surrounded by the nature, which he considers responsible for having healed and found herself again.

He was very afraid of insects, but he has gotten used to observing them and living with them. He has discovered many that he did not even know and has also suffered bites such as, for example, a scorpion last summer.

Loneliness is part of his adventurous spirit, the same one that led him to work in Japan or study in Los Angeles.

Apart from the insects and other animals that roam the surroundings of the cabin, Beatriz Montañez has the book company, since she took at least a hundred with her. Lead a more analog life. For example, he chooses the information he wants to reach him and is not up to date with the current political fabric. It goes without saying that Montañez it lacks any kind of social network.

Not everything has been idyllic and bucolic. The journalist he broke up with his partner during his retirement And he acknowledges that he had a rough few months after the breakup but that he has no regrets about his isolation. What’s more, he sliced ​​his thumb chopping wood with a chainsaw.

Your goal is keep writing As long as you can afford it and live economically on it. The former television presenter has had to organize to be able to support herself financially during all this time. A budget of 150 euros per month and dose the whims, now turned into small pleasures, like drinking Colombian coffee only on Sundays.