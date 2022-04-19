CDMX.- The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliegohe did his thing again at Show your interest in the mining industry from the country, particularly in the extraction and development of lithiuma strategic mineral for the future.

It was on his verified Twitter account, “@RicardoBSalinas” where the owner of Tv Azteca, Elektra and other companies responded to a publication by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, about the approval of the Mining Law in the lower house .

Salinas Pliego questioned the legislator if with a latent green light to the proposal of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), private companies of the Mexican Republic will be able to invest in increasingly productive industry lithium.

“Dear Sergio, then can Mexican companies invest and develop lithium? It’s a question,” the Monterrey, Nuevo León native wrote to the deputy.

For his part, Gutiérrez Luna published: “With a responsible vote and thinking about the well-being and future of the people, we approved the #MiningLaw to prevent foreign companies from exploiting an asset that is the nation’s heritage. Lithium stays in Mexico.”

Mining Law

On the night of Sunday, April 17, after hours of discussion, the Chamber of Deputies rejected the reform proposal that sought to make changes in the electricity industry and nationalize lithium in the country.

Given the refusal of the legislative power, AMLO presented a project to reform the Mining Law, a secondary law that does not require a relative majority in the lower house, a fact that was the weak point of the Fourth Transformation just a few hours before.

The reform proposal was sent to the Senate, where Morena and her allies could finalize its approval considering that they only require a vote with a simple majority. Most likely, it will be endorsed without modifications and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The reform aims to modify articles 1, 5, 9 and 10 of the Mining Law, which is found in article 27 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, all, according to the AMLO government, to protect the mineral from companies foreigners.