This is where Italians go on vacation: the sea is the favorite destination

Summer is approaching and the holiday at the seaside they come back to being the most popular, while those in Italian cities and in the mountains in winter are recovering. Italians, therefore, after the stop due to the pandemic period, are returning to travel massively both in the peninsula and abroad, even if still below pre-Covid levels. This is what emerges from a Istat report for the year 2022according to which the 52.5% Italian holidays have had the sea as their destination, with a preference for abroad.

As well as for city breaks, compared to 2019 recovers almost completely the amount of beach holidays in Italy (-6.7%), while abroad the recovery is lower (-15.8%), and only during the summer months (July-September) pre-pandemic levels are reached again. The holidays in mountain and countryside remain stable on 2021 and are, respectively, 24.5% and 14.1% of total holidays. In this context, in particular, winter holidays to practice a sport are growing markedly and are found again in the northern regions.

Compared to 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics, the holidays dedicated to visits to the cultural heritage, participation in events and shows and food and wine tourism (+63.7%), thanks to the doubling observed in the spring months (from April to June). At the regional level the Lazioafter years of sharp declines, returns to lead the ranking of cultural holidays (24.9%), followed by Umbria (21.1%) and Tuscany (14%).

