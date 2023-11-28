Aflatoxins, pesticides, salmonella. Coldiretti raises the alarm in a study: “86% concerns imported products”

Giuseppe Di Giovanni

Come on Turkish figs to the Iranian pistachios contaminated by aflatoxinsgive her Indian spices to the Chinese lychees with levels of pesticides beyond the limit. This is it black list of the most dangerous foods which risk ending up in the shopping carts of Italians looking to save money at the table, where over eight out of ten products come from abroad (86%). It is reported by Coldiretti based on data from the Rapid Alert System (Rassf) with the collaboration of the studio The European House – Ambrosetti.

imports — In Italy, out of 317 alarms detected in 2022, he highlights Coldiretti106 arose from imports from other European Union states (33%) and 167 from Non-EU countries (53%) and only 44 (14%) concerned products with national origin. Among the dangers detected for health also the Spanish fish due to the high content of mercurythe Polish chicken meat contaminated by salmonellabut there is no shortage of either French oysters with contaminations of norovirus (which causes violent gastroenteritis). See also Alatri, the driver who caused the accident tested positive for drugs and alcohol live on Facebook

emergency — An emergency therefore which does not only concern developing countries but, as a result of globalization, even the richest ones. Faced with this situation, it is increasingly important to follow the path of transparency regarding the obligation to indicate the provenance of foods on labels which, to date, has now reached 4/5 of spending.