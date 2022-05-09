I am looking for a postcard of the red square on 9 May, of the grand military parade, of its visible splendor and its cautious silences, of the words of Putin, of the cadets and cadets in shiny boots, of the heroes alive and dead, of the flag that was raised on the Nazi Reichstag and the brand new ones that are going to be planted on the more modest municipality of Mariupol. And I find it in the word memory. Because yesterday in Moscow was not marked by the present or the future. It was, one might say, only memory. And memory can be subversive or reactionary, because the state manufactures and cultivates it artfully. The whole past is absorbed in the task of divulging the injustices committed against us: Russia is good, the cause is just and the war is noble. It is the message inculcated in this fictitious memory that can bring an entire country into a state of trance. And in some cases this trance can last for generations because it has become history.

And this is the knot of the Russian man who has always been treated as something replaceable and renewable according to need, has always been deceived. And this is his memory, of having been perpetually deceived. Everything he believed turned out to be false, it was just a chimera. Russia has experienced all possible deceptions: tsarism, anarchy there was that too, then Marx and Engel enthusiastically conceded itself and instead the Stalinist dictatorship and stagnation arrived but which did not concern the well-oiled repressive mechanism. And then perestroika with the superficial and unrealistic promise of a tailor-made democracy; and it was instead the grin of Yeltsin and his forty robbers. And today Putin: military power, the world that is once again afraid of the Russians … It fatalistically expects this deception to reveal itself, as always. Leaving the memory empty. All the Russians have seen them.

The callus that has formed in the conscience is that of always having to wait for something from the Tsar, old and new, or from the politburo or from the bureaucrat who now also has a computer. And then there is fear, the permanent and ancient fear which is the orphan of a memory which is evolutionary, and which explains the past and the present, does not have leaps, fearful gaps, unbridgeable pauses.

This is why the victory over the Germans in 1945 and the twenty-seven million deaths of the Patriotic War are fundamental. They are the only untouchable thing, above all disappointment, consoles, confirms. But it is a memory that dates back to eighty years ago. It is immobile. And then? She is as old as the veterans who sit in the stands next to the Tsar of the moment every year. History myth legend memory all together: they are the only true, untouchable winners of this history where the individual has always been crushed, silenced without even being able to step forward and freedom of speech is always seen as insolence. They too probably have many injustices to tell, they are children of the Stalinist ferocity that allowed them to win the war. But they are at least an entire generation that has maintained its dignity, for them the memory is sacred and alive. But are they enough for the present? Are they also enough for subsequent generations?

For the children and grandchildren, Russia, a bitter observation, is always the one made in steps of the hierarchy of the fourteen ranks of the Tsarist era and in every act of power and relationship between superiors and inferiors there is the insolent boasting of not having to account to no one and the certainty that the Russian man will endure everything, the beatings, the gulag and even the war in the Donbass.

The most brutal interruption of memory is that of eighty-nine, a consequence of the self-destruction of the USSR. A psychological experience that few peoples have had to face in such an abrupt and total way. Maybe thirty years ago the Russians really dreamed for a moment of a future neither socialist nor communist or capitalist, a normal future. What crushed them was not so much the misery, the inflation, the triumphal raids of the jackals vying for pieces of the Soviet treasury, or the shattering of the Stalinist empire from Berlin to the Pacific. The tragedy was the curse of single and collective memory. All the past was cleared and cursed. He even invited himself to copy the enemy because he had always been right, he asked himself to destroy himself as useless objects and start over. The future had already been there. The past, and even worse, was yet to come.

In this void swollen with remorse and doubts, problems had to be faced such as the end of the single ideology, the single power and the single property, and absorb novelties such as freedom of conscience, the parliamentary system, the end of mass repression and war. cold with the West. Stories of personal despair dominated the present. Each could tell stories of unease, so grotesque and fantastic that they seemed beyond human understanding. Daily life, formerly dominated by the unbreakable barriers of absolute power, turned into a bizarre carnival that made your head spin; it seemed not to be part of a possible experience.

The rewriting and distortion of history for this became a crucial act that the abyss of erased memory made easier. They were basically men and women for whom the Soviet season had done everything to exterminate the personality by transforming it into an attribute of the state, crippled under the weight of the terror of the secret police. The critical mass of a rollback was forming on this dangerous inability to remember something commendable, and the KGB model bureaucrat was lurking ready to take advantage of the opportunity. Putin had Tsarist imperialism in his cupboard and that, so similar but much more effective, of the Stalinist brand. Always thinking about the enemy and seeing betrayal and devious aggression everywhere, the psychology of the besieged fortress: it must be enough for those who have always lived on those who go there, because an earthquake can happen at any moment.